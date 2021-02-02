Azerbaijani President receives Turkish MHP Vice President





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Chairman of Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) MP for Ankara Mevlut Karakaya. Nationalist Movement Party Vice-Chairman Mevlut Karakaya addressed greetings from MHP Chairman Devlet Bahceli to President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the victory in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the Head of State. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings from Devlet Bahceli and asked the Vice President to convey his greetings to the President of MHP. The head of state recalled the political, moral and diplomatic support of Turkey to Azerbaijan during the patriotic war. Saying that the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the war were a great support for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev added that the statements of Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party, an ally of the Justice Party and development to power in Turkey, were also political. and moral significance. Nationalist Movement Party deputy chairman Mevlut Karakaya informed the head of state about the initiative to build a school of culture and art in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan. He reported on his meetings with the Azerbaijani Minister of Education and other officials in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev thanked the vice-president of MHP for this initiative, specifying that this initiative would be taken into account within the framework of the restoration and urbanization works of the liberated lands. Stressing that the master plans for the cities of the liberated territories have been drawn up, the Head of State said he would give relevant instructions to choose an appropriate location for the school building. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the successful development of fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. News.Az

