Union budget 2021 will be Narendra Modi government’s boldest budget since 2014

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for 2021-22 will be considered the most politically daring budget of the Narendra Modi government since 2014. There are no new populist regimes creating permanent rights, despite discussions on annual transfers in cash under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi currently amounting to Rs 6,000 per farm household. There are also no reductions or concessions for taxpayers. This is significant, given the context of the farmers’ protests and the significant loss of income and jobs induced by COVID-19 among the country’s informal workforce as well as the middle classes. That the Budget does not play the gallery and does not take any wealth tax or special tax / surcharge to finance the COVID vaccination program, which the markets feared, which is why BSE Sensex has climbed 5% on Monday. The budget, on the contrary, does what the economy asks it to do: it accelerates public expenditure at a time when private consumption and investment languish.

More importantly, it is the capital expenditure that is expected to increase by 26% to Rs 5.54 lakh crore from the revised estimate for the current fiscal year of Rs 4.39 lakh crore, which is 6, 6% higher than the initial provision. The fact that, with transparent accounting, the entire subsidy obligation for food and fertilizers was carried on the Centre’s balance sheet, as opposed to the previous obfuscation by forced off-budget borrowing from the Food Corporation of India and fertilizer companies, which is a refreshing change from the beaten path.

What makes the budget particularly bold are the proposals to increase the limit on FDI in the insurance sector from 49% to 74% and the targeting of the privatization of at least two state-owned banks and one insurance company. general in 2021-2022. . This, while the ruling party is already facing a challenge from the opposition to its agricultural reform laws. Passing the required amendments to existing laws on the nationalization of banking and insurance may not be difficult in parliament. But, as in the case of farm laws, the real test lies in how the government deals with the powerful unions of employees in these two sectors. The budget set the divestment proceeds from the sale of PSU’s strategic stake and LIC’s initial public offering at Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which is beyond a National Asset Monetization Program. Highway Authority of India, and other government enterprises such as the dedicated freight corridor assets of the railways, oil and gas pipelines of GAIL, IOCL and HPCL.

If all of these proposals materialize, it would amount to reforms of the type seen during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s first NDA government. The Modi government, it seems, has taken a calculated political risk in pushing this economic agenda taking into account that the next general election is over three years away. On the other hand, 2021-2022 will be a decisive year for the economy. Neither this government nor the country can afford laxity when it comes to re-launching the engine of economic growth after the marked slowdown since 2018-2019 that resulted in the first recession in 41 years. To that extent, the budget sends the right message: the government is serious.

On the downside, the Center is unlikely to return to the 3% budget deficit target in the near future. As noted in the budget speech, the government intends to achieve a level of budget deficit below 4.5% of GDP only by 2025-2026, which gives it the leeway to maintain spending until the next general election. Second, the budget proposed a new bad bank framework to deal with the problem of non-performing assets. It is not clear how such an entity would or would not operate an asset reconstruction or management company. How will it be funded? At what price and when will the bad debts of the banks be transferred to it? How will the process be made transparent and protected from the 3Cs? Third, the government has also announced the establishment of a development finance institution responsible for long-term financing of infrastructure projects. While in theory this makes sense, there are asset-liability mismatch issues when it comes to banks undertaking financing projects, the experience of setting up such institutions in the recent past, whether IDFC (which eventually became a bank) or IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited), is not very inspiring.

Finally, if it is good to fully account for food and fertilizer subsidies on government books, how long can their overdue rationalization wait? Issue prices for subsidized food grains have not been increased for more than two decades, and for urea not since April 2010. The budget does not have a roadmap to cap grain-based purchases of grain. minimum support price, which is of course too hard to expect. under the current circumstances. But it is a reform that cannot be put off indefinitely and hopefully it is still on the government’s radar. The budget also continued with the trend in recent years to increase import duties on items such as cellphones and auto parts to promote domestic manufacturing. Such proposals undermine his reformist intentions.