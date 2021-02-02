These are 6 orders from the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit, concerning the management of the crown during the PPKM II





DRAWING. The Chief of the National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, issued 6 new Crown Treatment Orders during the PPKM II period. Here is the content.

Journalist: Titis Nurdiana | Editor: Titis Nurdiana KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA.Following President Joko Widodo’s order to assess the implementation of the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) for Java-Bali, the Indonesian National Police (Polri) began to act quickly to quell the spread of the corona virus. Not only by launching a Masker-type Jakarta, the national police also issued a telegram letter with the number ST / 183 / II / Ops.2. / 2021. Also read: IDI proposes to apply super tight PSBB if Covid-19 case continues to increase This telegram was signed by the head of the national police headquarters, Komjen Pol Agus Andrianto, on the orders of the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. In his statement, Tuesday February 2, 2021, Kaopspus Safe Nusa II for COVID-19 management, Komjen Agus Andrianto said that the implementation of PPKM phase II entered last week, but was not effective in reducing the rate of transmission of corona or COVID-19 due to the implementation of PPKM which was not optimal for suppressing community mobility. Also read: President Jokowi: PPKM policy is ineffective, assess immediately In addition, the need for the availability of isolation rooms and ICUs is increasing due to the large number of corona or COVID-19 patients, for this Agus asked Kasatwil to take the measures regulated in the telegram for the management of the crown or Covid-19, namely: Conduct Analysis and Assessment (Anev) to manage the Corona or COVID-19 pandemic with Forkompinda, in particular regarding the effectiveness of the implementation of the PPKM that has been carried out in order to maintain public health and safety and support national economic recovery. Communication, cooperation and collaboration with local government, TNI, hospitals and other stakeholders to increase treatment room capacity and isolation of corona or COVID-19 patients and prioritize treatment in special hospitals for patients who already have severe / critical symptoms. Patients who still have mild symptoms can undergo independent isolation under the supervision of the local health office, hospital or Puskesmas. Conduct massive education and socialization so that people are disciplined to comply with health protocols (Prokes), especially 5M (wear masks, wash hands, maintain distance, avoid crowds and reduce mobilization) and support the implementation of vaccinations by involving community leaders, religious leaders, young leaders, artists / influencers and others so that the public is not afraid and supports all government efforts to prevent the spread of the crown or COVID-19. Lead councils to build Kampung Tangguh Nusantara in their respective areas so that they can contribute significantly to prevent the spread and provide protection to the community. Increase cooperation with the regional government (Satpol PP), TNI and other stakeholders, in particular in the implementation of Operation Justisi for the implementation of health protocols in a firm and measurable manner and in the deadlines. Learn, guide and field implement the entire police chief’s letter telegram regarding handling COVID-19 corona and its application is tailored to the situation and conditions as well as local wisdom in each region. Also read: Jokowi to besiege corona vaccination in February and focus on PPKM implementation DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Titis Nurdiana

Editor: Titis Nurdiana

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos