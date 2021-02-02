People level or forgotten? Place and public perception of prejudice in the Johnson government

Boris Johnson’s Tories have pledged to level the troubled regions of the country, especially in the North. Lawrence mckay shows widespread concern about this divide, but a shared belief that the current government is prejudiced against these areas, particularly felt by Northerners. The thin and vague political agenda represented by the upgrade may not address this serious lack of confidence.

One of the pillars of the Conservative reinvention under Boris Johnson and Theresa May has been his commitment to level. in the Major mandates of prime ministers, its mission is to finally respond to the call of the forgotten living in the cities and regions left behind in the country, especially in the north of England, and to restore confidence in our democracy. Survey research, predating the current government, found a marked confidence gap between regions and between rich and poor parts of the UK, perhaps linked to a sense of bias in government policy making. At the very least, a program focused explicitly on these places offers hope to bridge this trust gap. However, our analysis shows that the forgotten feel more forgotten than ever: indeed, the current government is seen as actively biased. against their.

The crossing has often been treated as an open goal for the Conservatives, and perhaps for good reason. The Johnson government benefits in many ways from a favorable environment for the upgrade project. Economically, borrowing costs to invest are currently minimal. Politically, there is a broad coalition across parties and within the Conservative Party to support the rebalancing goal, in stark contrast to (for example) Italy and Spain, where politicians from wealthier regions have often resisted sending their tax revenues elsewhere. However, our survey results reveal hidden political risks to the government, reinforcing the suggestion other polls as we see the first cracks in the red wall.

Between December 11-18, 2020, we conducted an online survey of 1,476 UK adults with Ipsos MORI. We started with a series of questions about the importance the government places on your region relative to other regions of the country. These are more useful than the questions in the previous survey, because they convey an active sense of bias rather than a more general dislike or distrust of governments. We asked to what extent people agree or disagree with the statement that the government cares less about people in my area than people in other parts of the country.

Across the country, about two in five people agree with this view. However, when broken down by region, as shown in the graph below, a clear trend emerges. In the north of England, nearly two in three think the government cares less, falling to 36% in the Midlands, 31% in London and 23% in the southern areas outside London. Additionally, on a 7-point scale, Northerners chose the most extreme option strongly agreeing over all other options, indicating the intensity of their dissatisfaction. Even among a small sample of conservative northern supporters, people agreed with the statement 45-30. These beliefs do not simply reflect a constant trust or distrust in government. Londoners, for example, were just as likely (at 27%) to say they hardly ever trust the government. Rather, this specific and focused grievance is on top of a generalized and general dissatisfaction.

Few people think their own regions are the winners of this arrangement: only 11% agree with the opposite statement, the government cares more about people in my region than people in other parts of the country. What areas, according to British public opinion, are in fact favored by the government? Our next round of questions was designed to reveal that. We asked people to indicate on a scale whether the government was biased for or against certain types of places: urban and rural, poor and rich, and far from London compared to London and surrounding areas. The graph below takes the difference in perceived bias for each pair of areas: the further away from the red line, the greater the perceived bias towards one type of area relative to the others.

Divisions between town and country are rarely seen as a key divide in this highly urbanized country, and people indeed had a less strong sense of government bias, although the small rural minority felt it more strongly. The other results are much more striking. Despite their working class electoral base, there is still a strong sense of class politics attached to the current government, which is seen by 69% of voters as being biased towards the rich rather than the poor regions. Furthermore, and perhaps most damning given the leveling agenda, the government is overwhelmingly seen to be biased in favor of London (around 70% agree with this view) and against areas far from the capital. This sense of bias is widely shared: People who view their own region as wealthier than average are concerned about favoritism towards the wealthy, while Southerners and Londoners share the London criticisms leveled by Northerners (but not also strongly).

These results also partly explain the North-South divide in the extent to which government is viewed as domain-conscious. Not only are the northern areas far from London, the perceived epicenter of political attention, but they are also more likely to be (and perceived to be) poor: 50% of Northerners thought they lived in a poorer area than average, as opposed to around one in five Londoners and Southerners. Therefore, the people who, in theory, have the most to gain from leveling Northerners who see their area as poorer than average most bitterly believe that the government cares less about them, from 78 to 10.

In conclusion, northerners have a strong sense of being forgotten in the early years of the Johnson government. Since we do not have survey data on previous governments using these questions, we cannot say whether this represents an aggravation or simply a lack of progress, but it certainly suggests a long and difficult path to closing the gap in trust. This is based on a strong sense of bias towards London and towards the rich, which reinforce each other to create a pervasive and intense feeling of being forgotten in the poorer parts of the North.

Advocates for governments might respond that it is too early to speak out on leveling: once people start to see tangible results, a real shift in perception occurs. However, a successful regional rebalancing is the work of decades, not years, even if the policies are well designed. Nonetheless, anyone looking for political trust will tell you that people care process as well as result. How the government lays the groundwork for leveling in this legislature may or may not be decisive.

The emerging image shows worrying signs for the project. The political problem itself is ill-defined, extensive, and potentially riddled with contradictions. For example, the apparent intention to tackle inequalities Between regions and in This means that the existing economic poles within the most disadvantaged regions have no clarity as to their role. The government has given little guidance on how it involve local government in upgrading, even though local leaders best understand the obstacles to success in their fields, and conflicts between central and local state have been aggravated by Covid-19. Funding behind the leveling may be limited by a broader austerity program at Treasury Rishi Sunaks. And the Whitehall economists’ take on projects that maximize value might not match how people in backwater areas perceive their needs. For example, a recent poll suggests that people living in deprived areas would give community facilities and meeting places a higher upgrading priority than infrastructure projects.

Moving on from the pandemic and Brexit, the government plans to make 2021 the year in which leveling becomes mainstream political language. Most likely, the foundations built this year will determine whether leveling is a point of pride or a political line of force, and whether it offers real hope in closing the trust gap.

____________________

Note: This research was carried out as part of the TrustGov project, which is supported by the Council for Economic and Social Research (ES / S009809 / 1). The survey was also funded by the ESRC and carried out by Ipsos MORI on behalf of the University of Southampton. Descriptive tables containing the results of all the questions asked in this survey module are available Here.

Ipsos MORI interviewed a sample of 1,476 adults aged 18 and over in the UK using an ad hoc online methodology between 11e and 18e December 2020. Data have been weighted according to known proportions of the offline population for age, gender and employment status, social level and region of government office by sex. All surveys are subject to a wide range of potential sources of error.

About the Author

Lawrence McKay (@ lawrencemckay94) is a postdoctoral researcher on the TrustGov project. His research focuses on the relationship between geography, inequalities and political trust.