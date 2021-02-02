Jokowi wants to surround Covid, Sinovac speeds up vaccine administration





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked his staff to step up the Covid-19 vaccination program so that the spread of the viral infection can be controlled. One of these is to speed up vaccine delivery from China, which has now reached 11 million doses of vaccine. Bio Farma Secretary Bambang Heriyanto said the vaccine raw materials Indonesia is receiving today are among the raw materials imported from Sinovac Life Sciences Co. Ltd., China, up to 140 million doses for 2021. During which, delivery will take place gradually until July 2021. “Delivery is accelerated from the previous government’s target which was scheduled for November 2021. This is being accelerated through July of this year,” Bambang said. Bambang added that BUMN Pharmacy Holding is targeting the production process of 11 million raw materials and semi-finished materials for the Covid-19 vaccine which is due to be completed on February 13, 2021 and is expected to be completed on March 20. Currently, 11 million Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac arrive at the cargo terminal at Soekarno-Hatta (Soetta) Tangerang Airport, Banten, Tuesday (2/2/2021) at 10:30 p.m. using the Singapore plane Airlines SQ 080. 11 million vaccines It includes 10 million raw materials and 1 million vaccines or semi-finished products. Arrival is the fourth batch of shipments made by Sinovac Life Sciences Co. Ltd. From the surveillance of the MNC portal to the direct broadcast on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, the vaccine was unloaded from the trunk of the plane and then placed in a container. “We understand that it arrived in our homeland in December 2020, and today there are 10 million vaccine raw materials and 1 million vail vaccines added from Sinovac, which is one of the concrete measures of the government to ensure the control of Covid-19 for public health. While there are currently 28 million vaccines in the country, “said the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Oscar Primadi.RAMA)

