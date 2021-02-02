Nearly a month after lifting of boycott of Qatar, future looks bright for Middle East, says expert

Doha might not give up its support for the Muslim Brotherhood *, says a Kuwait-based expert. He will not end his relations with Iran either. But it will play a central role in stabilizing the region and bridging the gap between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Islamic Republic.

It has been almost a month since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt decided to lift their boycott of Qatar, imposed in 2017, following allegations that the gas-rich country sponsored extremists and maintained warm ties with Turkey and Iran who challenged the Gulf states.

Soon after the end of sanctions was announced, borders were reopened, flights between nations resumed, trade began to flow, and relatives, once barred from seeing each other, could exchange visits again.

Relieve tension

Dr Fahed Al-Shelaimi, president of the Middle East Center for Strategic and Political Studies in Kuwait, a country that played a central role in negotiating the deal with Qatar, said the most significant achievement to date was the end of the “war of words” and the realization that an agreement “was indeed necessary”.

“[The boycott] did not end 100% but the tones were lowered and standardization aroused warm feelings among nations. If we are talking about the achievements that have been accomplished in a month, they are quite acceptable “.

But for Saudi Arabia and the three other countries that initiated the earlier boycott, these achievements are only a step towards a bigger goal – to fight the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and its offshoots considered terrorist organizations by the Egypt and a number of Gulf States.

During the negotiations negotiated by Kuwait, Doha reaffirmed that it did not intend to abandon its support for the movement, whose key figures were stationed in Qatar for years.

Still, Al-Shelaimi believes the countries have come to an agreement that Qatar will “tone down MB activity against Riyadh” and its allies, which will ultimately lower the level of incitement against Saudi Arabia.

“There is now this sense of the collective work of the GCC and this cooperation will bring many positive developments for the region”, reassures Al-Shelaimi, adding that one of the main areas, where these “positive developments” will be needed, is the fixing relationships. between the Saudis and Iran.

The rapprochement with Iran is near

Riyadh severed relations with Tehran in 2016 following an attack on the Saudi mission in the Iranian capital. The Gulf nation subsequently recalled its ambassador from the Islamic Republic and cut off all trade relations with the latter.

Now, with the boycott being lifted, relations could be restored and Qatar, Al-Shelaimi said, could play a central role in getting them back on track.

“Qatar will not give up its relations with Iran and is likely to mediate between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia. I think that in the next 90 days, we may see an exchange of ambassadors between the nations because it serves the interests of all parties involved. “

And it won’t end there, he said. Once Riyadh and Tehran resume their relations, the expert is convinced that this decision will trigger other positive processes that will contribute to stability in the region.

“We are already seeing signs of rapprochement between Turkey and the GCC,” said Al-Shelaimi, referring to comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who welcomed the removal of the blockade on Qatar.

“The UAE and Iran will also resume their relations simply because they need each other for the economy and trade. And Abu Dhabi can use its warm relations with Israel and mediate between it and the Islamic Republic “.

Until that happens, the hope is that the breakthrough made last month will not be hampered by unexpected developments. If, however, this rapprochement is interrupted, Al-Shelaimi is certain that the GCC will not resume the boycott but that relations will remain cold, which Qatar will certainly want to avoid.

* Terrorist organization banned in Russia