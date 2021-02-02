Maybe it’s time to discuss the new constitution

The Turkish president said on Monday it might be time for Turkey to discuss a new constitution again.

If Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) reaches consensus with its partner in the People’s Alliance, then “action to draft a new constitution in the coming period” is possible, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Stressing that constitutional work must be done in a transparent manner, Erdogan said the final text must be presented at the discretion of the nation.

In parliamentary votes and elections, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) cooperates with the ruling AK party as part of its Popular Alliance, formed ahead of the general elections in June 2018.

The 2017 constitutional referendum called on voters to vote on an 18-article bill to move from a parliamentary system to a presidential system, among other changes. The amendments to the constitution were jointly presented by the AK party and the MHP.

Commenting on Turkey’s economic situation amid the pandemic, Erdogan said that among G20 countries, Turkey and China could register positive growth in 2020, citing international analyzes.

Erdogan stressed that food inflation is the “greatest threat” to producers and consumers, saying: “We believe that food price volatility will decrease in the second half of the year with developments around the world and the measures we are taking. take. in our country. “

He said that it would be impossible to meet the country’s inflation targets with high interest rates, Erdogan said, investment, production, export and employment policies could not be done only with low interest rates.

“Let us implement together the measures necessary to fight against the current account deficit. Let us leave all obstacles to stable and quality growth,” he added.

The Turkish president also commented on the country’s development in space and satellite technologies and said: “Turkey has started work on setting up a microsatellite launch facility and will soon send its satellites and friendly countries to space”.

“We are determined to make our country a brand in space and satellite technologies which have a wide range of uses ranging from communication to energy, from environmental protection to the defense industry,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan also announced a plan to begin “a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions” with a decrease in the number of infections.

In this regard, Turkish village schools will begin face-to-face teaching from February 15, as preparations begin to resume classroom teaching on March 1 for grade 8 and 12 students, primary and special schools.

– Local vaccines essential in the fight against the pandemic

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country, he said vaccination was continuing according to the priorities determined.

We are closely monitoring local vaccination studies, which is one of the most crucial things in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

Turkey has divided the vaccination process into four stages. As a first step, health workers and people over 65, the elderly, the disabled, adults living in overcrowded places and those living in nursing homes will receive vaccines.

Second, essential workers and those with at least one chronic illness will be vaccinated.

In the third stage, citizens under the age of 50 with at least one chronic disease, young adults, those who work in sectors and professions that are not included in the first two stages will be vaccinated.

In the fourth and final step, all individuals other than the first three groups will be vaccinated.

The number of people in Turkey who received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 2 million mark on Monday.

Turkey launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 14, starting with health workers and senior officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines.

As of last month, Turkey has imposed curfews on weeknights and weekends as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.