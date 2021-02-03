Pentagon chief purges defense councils; Donald Trump loyalists out





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered hundreds of Pentagon advisory board members to resign this month as part of a broad panel review, essentially eliminating dozens of last-minute appointees under the Trump administration.

In the last two months of his tenure, former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller dismissed a number of long-time members of several boards of directors from defense policy, health, science and business and replaced many with followers of former President Donald Trump. More than 30 of those replacements will now be forced to resign, including former GOP House chairman Newt Gingrich, a former brigadier. General Anthony Tata and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

“I am directing the immediate suspension of all advisory committee operations until the review is completed, unless otherwise specified by myself or the Assistant Secretary of Defense,” Austin said in a note released Tuesday. And he ordered all committee members who had been appointed by the Defense Secretary to resign by February 16 at the latest.

Austin said the review will assess whether each council is delivering value and ensure that its focus is aligned with “our most pressing strategic priorities and national defense strategy.”

Tata, a former Fox News commentator, failed to secure Senate confirmation for the senior Pentagon official early last year due to offensive comments he made, including about Islam. In November, however, Trump appointed him to the same post, just days after sacking then Defense Secretary Mark Esper and putting Miller in that post.

Miller appointed Tata to the Defense Policy Council on January 19, his last full day on the job. Gingrich was appointed to the same board. Lewandowski was appointed a member of the Defense Business Board.

A senior defense official said Austin’s decision was prompted by Miller’s frantic activity to impeach dozens of board members and replace them in such a short time between Trump’s electoral loss and inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Of the 42 advisory committees listed in Austin’s memo, 31 will have their members removed, six will be part of the review, but their members will be retained and five others will either have no members yet or will have concluded their business. These 31 boards include some of the department’s best-known boards of directors, including those responsible for defense policy, science, health, innovation, Arlington National Cemetery and women in the army.

In total, there are over 600 members on the 42 councils. Defense officials said they did not know exactly how many are being asked to step down, but it will be hundreds.

The visiting commissions of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies will retain their members, as these are presidential appointments that Austin does not have the power to overrule. Among the Trump appointees who will remain on those boards are his former press secretary Sean Spicer and longtime advisor Kellyanne Conway. However, these tips will be subject to review.

A new congressional commission is also in the process of eliminating the four members appointed by Miller in early January. The panel has not yet started its work, but will be tasked with determining how to proceed to rename military bases and properties that honor Confederate leaders. The committee is not subject to a broader review from Austin, but it intends to appoint four new members.

In a letter to Austin this week, U.S. Representatives Anthony Brown, D-Md., And Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, called for the removal of the four people named by Miller on the name change board. Trump had opposed the renaming of the bases and cited this as a reason for vetoing the defense bill, which included a provision establishing the panel to manage the process.

“Those called to serve their nation in this area must have a deep understanding and expertise of the history of Confederate monuments and their role in the white supremacist movement,” Brown and Beatty wrote in Austin.

The defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Austin believes shutting down all councils’ activity and conducting a more intensive review was the fairest process. and the most consistent.

Officials said the review will examine whether the jurisdictions overlap and whether they need to be realigned or whether money could be saved by cutting some of them. It will also make recommendations on the balance of membership, size and mission of all boards.

