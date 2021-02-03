Republican state leaders rush to exploit Donald over the big lie





A few days after the inauguration of Joe Bidens, Donald Trump made his first endorsement after the presidency of a Republican candidate, in a four-man race to preside over the Republican Party of Arizona. Trump has offered his full and total support to Kelli Ward, a physician and two-time U.S. Senate candidate, who has vigorously promoted Trumps Big Lie on voter fraud. (On January 6, as the attack on the United States Capitol unfolded, Ward tweeted: Return the voter’s choice to legislatures, as the President and his advisers had urged Vice President Mike Pence to do, so that voters’ ballots could be overturned and Trump restored to power.) On Jan.23, at a meeting of Republican Party members at a church in Phoenix, Ward prevailed. A few national radio hosts have told me that lobbyists, slime, consultants in Washington, DC thought they were finally going to get rid of me, that they were finally going to get rid of Trump, Ward said in a post. video posted on Twitter after his victory. Well, I’ve got news for you folks: I’m still here.

In the early days of the struggle within the Republican Party over Trumps’ influence and the salience of his big lie about the future of the Parties and the health of American democracy, a split-screen image emerged. In Washington, Trumpism is under pressure; On the eve of the second former presidents’ impeachment trial, Democrats are preparing a clear, visual and emotional brief that they hope will draw an indelible record of how his election lies mobilized the Jan.6 assault. . Meanwhile, at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue, agents and prosecutors identify and indict conspirators and lone rioters in the attack.

But, in various states and counties where about half of Republicans who continue to believe Biden stole the presidency reside, Trump supporters are advancing the undemocratic radicalism of his last few months in office with no comparable accountability. They directly attack laws and voting systems, which are typically administered at state and local levels, normalizing the Big Lie as a justification for extraordinary, if not extralegal, resistance.

Already, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, state lawmakers have moved forward with more than a hundred new laws that would restrict voting, three times more than a year ago. In Arizona, Kelli Ward has joined several lawsuits challenging the November presidential vote in her state, where Bidens’ victory was certified by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. (After posting a video echoing conspiracy theories that machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems were involved in fraud, Ward recently received a letter of prohibition from the company. Dominion filed a libel action against 1, $ 3 billion against Rudy Giuliani, among other actions.)

In Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers on the House state government committee launched a deep dive of fourteen hearings, as committee chairman Seth Grove said, into state and county voting procedures . After only the second hearing, Grove said that a central mechanism in Pennsylvanias’ recent mail-in voting system that allows voters to register to automatically receive requests for mail-in ballots was revealed to be a huge problem, presaging a Republican effort to roll back these measures. In Georgia, Republicans are proposing to end automatic voter registration, ballot boxes and absentee voting without excuse.

Ryan Costello, a former Republican congressman from Pennsylvania and a Trump skeptic, who is considering a race to replace Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring in 2022, told the Philadelphia Inquirer last week, both because of the way Trump governed, which required full allegiance to submission. as well as the party base accepting a personality cult, there will be those who wish to continue on this path. Indeed, the poison that spreads from Trump and his amplifiers in the far-right media is likely to destabilize the country at least until the next presidential election, as Trump continues to test the country’s appetite for the fanaticism and autocracy, and its adherents count with their own illusions. .

The prospect is not just that gullible or opportunistic Republicans will exploit the big lie to bolster their long-standing efforts to restrict state-level voting. The feverish dreams expressed in Trump’s post-November lawsuits and his meddling in state election administration, for example, his sweeping claim that state legislatures could overturn election results in battlefield states , including Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvaniamay are now moving towards undermining the law and constitutional jurisprudence. This process could be similar to what has happened in recent years in polarized, theoretically democratic but increasingly authoritarian countries like Hungary and Poland.

In a revealing re-enactment of Trumps for seventy-seven days to overturn the November vote, The Times recounted how eighteen Republican attorneys general signed a baseless and daring lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court, brought by Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas, to challenge the election results in the battlefield states Biden won. One hundred and twenty-six Republicans in the US House of Representatives also approved the lawsuit, which the court easily dismissed. A standard reading of the episode is that it shows the residual and intimidating power that Trump and his electorate wielded over elected Republican politicians, as well as the recumbent character of many Republican officials. Another reading would be that top law enforcement officials from eighteen states have embraced the Big Lie, advocated unconstitutional means to fulfill its fantasies, and no longer have any prospect of accountability. This is a bad omen of efforts to re-legitimize non-partisan electoral integrity.

The harsh reality is that American democracy is in the midst of a prolonged decline; in the latest annual world freedom ranking published by Freedom House, the United States fell below Mauritius, Latvia, Greece and Slovakia, falling just above Argentina and Mongolia. It is not always easy to discern what is the cause and the symptom, but even before Trump succeeds in destroying constitutional inequality, under-regulated social media, right-wing demagogic media, complacent liberalism and self-involved, white backlashes against racial justice movements, Electoral College distortions and a Congress too divided to tackle difficult issues had all weakened the country.

The big lie about the November election grew out of Trump’s narcissism and cynicism. Over the next two to four years, that could support an attempt at Trump’s comeback, or at least expand his influence within the Republican Party. But it can also wreak havoc in states and towns where many voters have lost confidence in elections. Officials like Kelli Ward still here and newly empowered, judging from their records to date, can be expected to embrace Trumpian vandalism against the election administration and the law, while fine-tuning litigation strategies to appeal more effectively to Trump supporters in court.

The manipulation of elections by undemocratic leaders, even if they claim to defend democracy, is the subtle new playbook of global authoritarians, as political scientists Nic Cheeseman and Brian Klaas document in their 2018 book, How to Rig an Election , who investigated the vote. handling in dozens of countries outside of the United States. The greatest political paradox of our time, the authors write, is that there are more elections than ever before, and yet the world is becoming less democratic. Just as Trump’s election in 2016 was an indicator of the rise of right-wing populism in struggling democracies abroad, could post-Trump America be an indicator of the patterns identified by Cheeseman and Klaas, in which local Trumpians across the country are slowly gaining power not by staging provocative dramas, like that of January 6, but by bending the elections, intimidating officials and conquering judges, never giving up any semblance of faith in democracy. Trump may have improvised his big lie while in a state of disorderly rage, but many of his supporters remain determined to forge a powerful course of action out of it.

Learn more about the Capitol attack





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos