Boris Johnson Appoints Dr Alex George of Love Island as Youth Mental Health Ambassador to Help Children Go Through Covid





BORIS Johnson has appointed Dr Alex George of Love Island as Ambassador for Youth Mental Health, with doc A&E helping children through the Covid crisis. But as the PM praised the influencer for work, agents representing dozens of others called for a meeting to ask ministers to stop meddling with them. 3 Love Island star Dr Alex George with his late brother Llr Credit: Instagram Dr Alex – who was kicked out of Love Island without finding love – will play an important role in educating children about mental health and supporting school, which is part of the government's plans to rebuild after the pandemic. He will use his clinical expertise and personal experience to help shape policy to improve support for young people. The Prime Minister said: Children and young people have heroically adapted to save lives and protect our NHS. This naturally had a huge impact on their mental health, so I want to shed light on this vital issue before they get back to school. I am delighted that Dr Alex George is working with us as we do everything in our power to improve people's mental well-being. Dr Alex added: The last year has been incredibly difficult for all of us, but especially for the young people who have sacrificed so much. I am honored to have been appointed to this position where I will work closely with the government to make mental health a top priority and hope to positively impact the lives of young people and their education for good. 3 Boris Johnson wants to shine a light on mental health before kids go back to school Credit: AP: Associated Press 3 Dr Alex George will use his clinical expertise and personal experience to help shape policy to improve support for young people Credit: Instagram Exclusive Nowhere to run Riot police arrest suspect after throwing 'Molotov cocktail' near synagogue PRIME CUP World's second richest man Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO later this year VIRAL LOAD OFF Maps reveal how Covid cases declined in all areas except FOUR last week 'SO SCARY! " Scary photo shows why kids should never wear BLUE swimsuits TEST SCHEDULES Captain Tom tested negative for Covid after Barbados vacation, family reveal Latest GOODNIGHT TOM Capt Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, dies aged 100 after battle of Covid Right now, young people need a voice in government and I hope that through this role I can advocate for meaningful change in this area. It comes as the whining representatives wanted to stress that they're not all mean – and ministers are stepping back. But Home Ministry officials have snubbed the opportunity to sit down after weeks of donning bikini-clad stars on beaches during the lockdown. Home Secretary Patel lambasted them for their demonstration while Minister Michael Gove also criticized them for walking away to boost their Instagram account. Dr Alex George says he will 'never recover' from his brother's death, speaks of 'enormous guilt' for 'not protecting him'







