Senior White House official expresses concern over S-400 during first official contact with Erdogan Palace

(This story has been updated to reflect more content from the call)

The Biden administration has expressed concerns over Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems and underscored the White House’s broad commitment to supporting democratic institutions and the rule of law, the reading said on Tuesday. published by the White House.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson and chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the first interaction between countries since Joe Biden was elected president from the United States in early November.

The White House brief on the appeal was mostly positive in tone, but also saw the need to mention the disagreements between the countries during their first contact, said: “Sullivan underscored the desire of the Biden administrations to build constructive relations between the United States and Turkey, expanding areas of cooperation. and effectively handling disagreements. “

There are a number of disagreements between the countries starting with Turkey’s decision to deploy Russian missiles on its soil, which both NATO and Washington strongly opposed.

Ankaratook’s delivery of Russia’s first S-400 system in July 2019, dismissing concerns that the missiles could undermine the security of NATO operations. The outgoing Trump administration imposed sanctions on Turkey in December over the purchase.

White House reading posted by National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne, and there were some differences with the reading released earlier by Ankara. The S-400 issue and Sullivan’s reference to the rule of law were missing from the Turkish reading. In the Turkish lecture, he said KalnandSullivand discussed a range of issues, including the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria. The White House did not mention any of these problems.

The White House said that NSA Sullivan “has signaled administrations’ intention to strengthen transatlantic security through NATO, expressing concern that Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian surface-to-air missile system S-400 undermines the cohesion and effectiveness of the alliance “.

In reading Ankara, Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems, Washington’s support for Kurdish militia in northern Syria and F-35 issues gathered in the same paragraph. However, the White House only mentioned one concern about the S-400 purchase.

The White House reading also “welcomed the resumption of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece, and expressed support for the plans of United Nations Secretary General Guterres to resume talks on Cyprus.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price, in a tweet last week, said he supported further talks between Turkey and Greece over disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean. On January 25, a Greek delegation led by Pavlos Apostolidis, a veteran diplomat who has headed the delegation since 2010, met in Istanbul torenew discussionson maritime disputes in their region that have been suspended since 2016.

In the White House reading, there was no reference to specific issues regarding the colossal democratic setback in Turkey, however, he said Sullivan “underscored the broad commitment of the Biden administrations to supporting democratic institutions. and the rule of law “. In the Turkish reading, there was no reference to these values ​​and institutions.

Turkish law enforcement agencies in several cities clashed with protesters over their opposition to the government-appointed rector of the prestigious Bogazici University. Problems related to press freedom, freedom of expression, the law due process and physical security continue to be threatened in Turkey. press freedom, journalism and human rights organizations have said in recent months.

Turkey remains among the world’s largest jailers of journalists, and state authorities continue to instrumentalize a justice system that fails to guarantee fundamental rights to due process in court, critics say.

The reading ended on a positive note, he said the two officials “agreed to cooperate on global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and to consult closely on regional issues. ‘mutual interest. “

Sullivan, in a phone call last Thursday with Bjoern Seibert, chief of staff to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, put Turkey in the same category as China. In that appeal, Sullivan promised his European counterpart that the US administration would like to work together on issues of mutual interest, including China and Turkey,