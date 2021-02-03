Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on February 7; Dilip Ghosh to invite PM for BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: IANS Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal on February 7 for the poll, State Unity Chairman Dilip Ghosh said on Tuesday. Giving details of the Prime Minister’s visit, the head of the BJP of Bengal said that Prime Minister Mosi will visit Haldia on February 7 to inaugurate a government project and then participate in a ‘Jan Sabha’ organized by the party. where he will address the public. In view of the upcoming elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to deploy five “Parivartan Yatras” across the state from February 6. Ghosh, who held a meeting with members of the BJP central committee at his official residence in Delhi, said the party would invite PM Modi for the final yatra, which is scheduled from Kakdwip to Kolkata. The first yatra flag will be signaled by BJP National President JP Nadda de Nabadwip and Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will participate in a Cooch Behar rath yatra on February 11. Each yatra would last about 20-25 days and the yatras would depart from Nabadwip, Coochbehar, Kakdwip, Jhargram, and Tarapith. Ghosh said the party has asked the Bengal government to give permission to the rath yatras and if the Trinamool Congress regime refuses to do so, the court will do the same. “Five ‘Parivartan Yatras’ to do in the state (West Bengal). JP Nadda ji will report a ‘yatra’ on February 6 and the Home Secretary will launch one on February 11 in Cooch Behar,” the head of the BJP from West Bengal told me. “Two yatras have been prepared, while information on the other three will soon be relayed,” he said. Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to take place in April-May this year. The main dispute will be between the ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and the resurgent BJP, which made deep inroads into the politically charged declaration. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats. The left and Congress have announced that they will jointly challenge the West Bengal polls. The two sides are in discussions on sharing seats and have finalized an agreement on 193 seats, out of a total of 294. From now on, Congress will compete for 48 seats while the left will present its candidates out of 68.







