Donald Trump has been tough on Canada, but Europe’s impending crackdown on vaccine exports could be even more difficult





Canada should know by now that insurance is not enough – especially when it comes to procuring essential pandemic commodities from our trading partners.

It was not until last April that, even as Canada grappled with the rapid initial spread of the coronavirus, the federal government had to mount an aggressive campaign against the US administration to obtain permission to purchase N95 masks at 3M in the United States.

We knew to expect this kind of trade protectionism led by then President Donald Trump, and we knew how to deal with it. As federal officials fought by putting pressure on anyone who would listen, they also made common cause with like-minded Europeans in the hope of forming a front against blatant business practices.

But now the roles have changed.

The federal government had to quickly mount a similar lobbying campaign against the European Union, sending diplomats at all levels into high gear to speak to everyone they know in the vaccine supply chain and across the country. the approval process, arguing for the continuation of Pfizer. and Moderna plans on which we expect to flow into our country.

The European Commission learned on Tuesday evening that it had approved a shipment for Canada and another for the United Kingdom. There is a second cargo on deck awaiting a similar permit.

But it looks like Canada will have to run a full field press every time we want another batch. The constant vigilance and proactive promotion of Canadian interests required with Trump is now something we must arm ourselves with in Europe as well.

Don’t worry, says International Trade Minister Mary Ng.

“We have received repeated assurances” that Canada’s vaccine supply is underway, Ng told the House of Commons trade committee on Monday, listing phone calls with the highest political levels in the EU and its officials. counterparts in Spain and Belgium, where Moderna and Pfizer factories are based. “We are in a hurry by this problem.”

But erroneous answers aside, the level of frenzied diplomatic activity alone is not reassuring. Nor could Ng offer a specific reason why we should assume that the vaccines ordered by Ottawa on our behalf are on their way in the quantities and on schedule.

We can hope she’s right, that the drug companies are allowed to send us hundreds of thousands of doses over the next two weeks, and millions by the end of March, and that our angst over delivery was a bad dream.

But it’s a recurring nightmare.

The problem is twofold: vaccine shortage and protectionism. As we know, the production of the two vaccines approved in Canada has slowed down considerably due to manufacturing problems at facilities in Europe. And then last Friday, the EU issued a new requirement that exports of these vaccines had to be approved, on paper, at two levels – both by the EU and by the member state concerned.

There is a list of exempt countries, and Canada is not there.

Senior Canadian officials say the EU has the right, under both the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organization, to temporarily control exports in emergency situations, it is therefore unnecessary to fight against the export controls themselves.

Canada may have an argument around discrimination since it is not on the list of exempt countries, they said. But really, are we going to take this argument to a trade dispute that will take months, if not years, to deliberate? We need the vaccines now.

“Let’s be realistic,” Toronto lawyer Larry Herman said in an interview. “Whatever legal arguments are theoretically advanced, this is not about going to the WTO or invoking CETA. It would get us nowhere. The urgency of the situation demands that something be settled between Canada, the EU and business. The federal government is working hard on it. It’s the only way.”

A similar plea came from the pharmaceutical industry in Canada on Tuesday, which fears that vaccine nationalism in Europe may further disrupt supply chains for medical products.

Europe and Canada have worked together in the past to ensure that these global supply chains hold up and that they need to remember their principles or else they risk putting their own medical supplies at risk, said Pamela Fralick, President of Innovative Medicines Canada.

Of course, Canada was not the intended target of the European measures. European authorities have been alarmed that vaccine producers based in Europe are filling orders outside the EU before delivering home, which is too promising and underdelivered. But it’s the same kind of reasoning we’ve seen with Trump and the face masks.

Loading…

Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading …

And frankly, that’s the same tone we heard Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take on Tuesday when he announced that Novavax would likely start producing vaccines in Canada by the end of the year.

“If at best we don’t need these (vaccines) here in Canada, we will provide them to our allies, to our partners, to the developing countries that need them all over the world,” said he declared. . It emphasized the benevolence of Canada, but the subtext was, Canadians first.

Meanwhile, 4,368 more people in Canada have been infected with COVID-19 every day this week, leaving 4,368 networks of families and friends wondering how they will face the next few days without treatment on hand. It is far from reassuring.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos