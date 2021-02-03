Maryam says resignations remain a powerful option – Newspaper





LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said her party and many other components of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) still believe in the option of resignations and believe that these should be submitted.

She said that here on Tuesday while addressing the media outside the Sharifs Jati Umra residence before leaving for Islamabad to attend a meeting of the 10-party opposition alliance to be held on Thursday (tomorrow) to decide the future. during their agitation to oust the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Resignations remain a powerful option, as is the long march. PDM leaders are meeting in two days to discuss it, work out modalities and firm up options, she told media gathered outside her residence in Jatti Umra.

Looks into PDM meeting Thursday to respond to remarks by Fazl and Bilawal

When reminded that Maulana Fazul Rehman had threatened to announce a long march on Islamabad or Rawalpindi the very next day if Prime Minister Imran Khan did not resign by January 31, she insisted that all these questions would be discussed and settled Thursday. It was only a matter of the two-day delay, she added.

When reminded again that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the PPP, a vital component of the PDM, pitched the idea of ​​internal change instead of resignations and a long march, Maryam did not just repeat what she said earlier.

PDM leaders were meeting and Bilawal will explain what he meant by the censorship movement option, how to go about it and what are the prospects for his success. Once he has explained it to the PDM leadership, only then can he be commented on or see if it remains an option. Everything will be discussed at the meeting, she said. When asked to comment on the apparent shift in Maulana Fazul Rehmans’ stance, when he recently said the establishment was not a target, Imran Khan is a stance that flies in the face of earlier claims of the PDM that Imran Khan was just a puppet and not the target of the PDM, but those who played the puppeteers and brought him to power were the adversaries, she said: He did not not acting critics for the sake of criticism, but the problem is the violation of the constitution. Anyone who violates her would be singled out, as I did. Any violation of the main law would provoke reactions.

Asked about the rise in oil prices, she was adamant: when you put an incompetent and incompetent, who has done nothing in his life except play cricket, responsible for the fate of 220 million people, what’s the matter? other one would expect from him. Only those who come to power through voting know the value of voters and care for them. He was never elected by the Pakistani people, so he has no sympathy or sympathy with them.

Previously, in a tweet, she advised the PM, who dared the PDM to step down, to wait a while and we’ll let you know what the resignations mean.

The resignations of the PDM would not be the same as those of the PTI (in 2014): resign, disappear when the speaker asks for confirmation, abuse the assembly on the roads, attend meetings and then claim salaries and allowances after one year of ‘absence.

Posted in Dawn on February 3, 2021

