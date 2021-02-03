PM Modi’s niece seeks ticket to BJP to challenge local polls in Gujarat





Representation image | Photo credit: PTI Highlights Sonal is the daughter of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Surveys of local state bodies are scheduled to take place on February 21 and 28 The results will be announced on February 23 for the first phase and on March 2 for the second phase New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece, Sonal Modi, who is expected to make her political debut in upcoming local polls in Gujarat, has applied for a ticket to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sonal, who is the daughter of PM Modi’s brother Prahlad, applied for the ticket from the BJP to dispute with the Bodakdev neighborhood at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Polls of local state bodies are expected to be held in two phases later this month, February 21 and 28. Elections for six municipal corporations will take place on February 21 and those for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats on February 28. The results will be announced on February 23 for the first phase and on March 2 for the second phase. BJP has not yet finalized the list of candidates Besides Sonal, several close relatives of BJP leaders are also in line for a BJP ticket to local polls in the state. While the BJP has yet to finalize its slate of candidates, party chairman CR Paatil made it clear on Monday that those close to the party leaders would not get tickets in local polls. Speaking to media people in Chotila, Prahald said her daughter lived in a democracy and was an independent adult. “Maybe she maybe feels that her uncle is prime minister and therefore should benefit from it… it will be clear how much the parliamentary council of the BJP gives Narendrabhai. Or how much importance they place on my daughter. I believe that here the feelings of Narendrabhai and the feelings of the BJP officials towards Narendrabhai will be established, ” The Indian Express quoted his as saying. Prime Minister Modi, who has repeatedly attacked the Congress Party for its dynastic policies, has no kinship in politics. The Congress party yesterday released the first list of its 142 candidates in local polls. The Aam Aadmi party has also released lists of hundreds of candidates for the upcoming local polls in the state, where it is running for all seats for the first time. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has also announced that it is contesting the upcoming elections to local state bodies, making a first foray into state politics.







