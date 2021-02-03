Donald Trump Jr. distorts his father’s war record as president





When President Donald Trump took office, the United States was still struggling to extricate itself from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that had started more than a decade earlier.

When he left, American troops in both countries were significantly lower. And some of Trump’s supporters praised him for not starting new wars.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted on January 22 that “Donald Trump is the first president in modern history (who) did not start a new war.”

Trump himself echoed this claim in his last White House speech, saying he was the first president “in decades” not to start a war.

After Trump Jr. published his post, many users rejected his request, citing Jimmy Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, did not start any war and is still alive. We tried to contact Donald Trump Jr. through the Trump Organization to find out what he meant, but got no response.

We also reached out to six US military and foreign policy experts and asked them if the former president deserved such an honor. They said the answer depends on which presidents you consider “modern” and how you define war.

But all agreed that this claim leaves out the key context and paints a misleading picture of the use of military force by the Trump administrations.

Different definitions of war

The United States has officially declared war in only five conflicts: the War of 1812, the American-Mexican War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II. A definition of war based on an official statement from Congress would leave out conflicts such as the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the Iraq War, said Joseph DeThomas, professor at the Penn State School of International Affairs.

These latter conflicts began under the “authorization of military force” of Congress, giving the president the power to continue the war abroad. Trump never asked for such permission during his administration. However, his predecessor, Barack Obama, who nevertheless oversaw a sustained armed conflict in Afghanistan and led a NATO-backed intervention in Libya, has been criticized for not seeking congressional approval.

Another approach, proposed by the Correlates of War project, classifies a war as a conflict involving two organized armed forces that results in at least 1,000 battle-related casualties. By this definition, Trump did not start any war, but neither did Presidents Carter and Gerald Ford, said Robert Gulotty, assistant professor of political science at the University of Chicago.

What about Carter?

Several experts we spoke with cited Carter as the clearest example contradicting Trump Jr.’s claim Carter did not officially declare war on another country or seek permission to use congressional force. . Carter also did not engage the US armed forces in a new sustained armed conflict with another foreign power.

Carter oversaw the US response to the 1979-81 Iran hostage crisis and ordered a raid to attempt to free 52 US hostages held at the US embassy in Tehran. The raid was halted, however, and a helicopter that was supposed to be part of the operation later crashed, killing eight US soldiers.

Carter “was proud to claim there were no casualties in combat until the aborted rescue mission in Iran pushed him back,” said Richard Betts, professor of war and peace studies at Columbia University. “But few would consider this covert operation the start of a war.”

Examples of major military conflicts under other recent presidents

Historians differ on where to draw the line in the modern era, but for this control involving both military and presidential history, we focus on the post-Vietnam War period, which completed in 1975 under the presidency of Gerald Fords. Here is a look at some of the important military actions launched by US presidents since then:

Ronald Reagan (1981-89): Under Reagan, 7,600 American troops invaded Grenada and occupied the island within days; 19 American soldiers were killed during the operation. Reagan also sent troops to Lebanon in 1982 to participate in a temporary peacekeeping force, and then persuaded Congress to authorize an operation for 18 months. About 250 Americans were killed before the United States withdrew its forces, most after a terrorist attack on American sea barracks in Beirut.

George HW Bush (1989-93): Bush launched the Gulf War to expel the Iraqi army from Kuwait. More than 2 million US military personnel served during the conflict and 147 US soldiers were killed in action.

Bill Clinton (1993-2001): Clinton dramatically increased the scope for NATO intervention in the long civil war in Yugoslavia. After a series of NATO airstrikes in 1994, 60,000 American and Allied troops were deployed to Bosnia in 1995 as part of a “peacekeeping mission”. According to a 2016 retrospective of the Stars & Stripes military newspaper, no American soldiers were killed in action in Bosnia, but several died from other causes. Under Clinton in 1999, NATO also participated in an intervention in Kosovo, in which two American pilots died. Human Rights Watch estimated that up to 527 civilians were killed in NATO airstrikes.

George W. Bush (2001-09): After the terrorist attacks of September 11, US forces invaded Afghanistan after the Taliban refused to extradite Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. In 2003, US forces invaded Iraq and ousted Saddam Hussein from power. According to the Department of Defense, more than 4,000 US troops were killed in Iraq between 2003 and 2010 and more than 2,000 were killed in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. The Iraq Body Count Project estimated that more than 200,000 civilians Iraqis have been killed so far. US troops remained stationed in both countries.

Barack Obama (2009-17): Obama oversaw a NATO-backed intervention in Libya and an influx of troops into Afghanistan. After withdrawing US troops from Iraq in 2011, Obama redeployed them in 2014 to fight the territorial expansion of the Islamic State militia.

Use of force under Trump

Trump did not enter the United States into a new and sustained armed conflict with another state, nor did he seek further authorization from Congress for the use of force. He frequently criticized US involvement in the Middle East and took steps to withdraw US troops from Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving office.

But Trump has used military force in other foreign countries under the broad authority to use force granted after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

His administration ordered airstrikes and drone attacks, supplemented the Allied military with US troops, deployed special operations forces in the Middle East and beyond, and ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who , critics say, almost sparked an armed conflict.

“With that authorization in place, I’m not sure it’s possible to start a new war these days,” DeThomas said. “They all fit under the legal umbrella of the former.”

Stephanie Savell, a researcher with the Costs of War project at Brown University, has developed a map showing the scope of US counterterrorism operations, including combat operations in the Middle East and Africa. Many of these operations, Savell said, are conducted under Section 127th, a legal authority that allows U.S. special operations teams to organize and participate in raids against militant groups with foreign allies.

The extent of the Trump administration’s 127th programs, Politico said, was in fact a secret American war in African countries such as Kenya, Somalia, Mali and Niger.

Our decision

Donald Trump Jr. said in a tweet that “Donald Trump is the first president in modern history (who) did not start a new war”.

Trump did not seek permission from Congress for the use of military force or an official declaration of war against another country. He did not engage the United States in any new protracted conflict during his four years in power. But Trump has ordered and supervised new military operations under existing authorizations, including counterterrorism raids that have spread to several countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The claim also ignores Carter’s record, which has not started any new war by definitions put forward by military and foreign policy experts. Since Carter is still alive, we see him as part of modern presidential and military history.

The statement contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts which would give a different impression. We note this mainly false.

