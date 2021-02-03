PTI rejects Prime Minister’s offer to end secrecy in foreign funding affair – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: In a written statement filed with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) Review Committee, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) disavowed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public offer to end secrecy during examination of foreign parties. financing and process of the foreign financing file.

The prime minister had offered to broadcast the review process live during a visit to Wana on January 20.

The offer prompted petitioner and founding PTI member Akbar S. Babar to file a request with the committee on January 26 to request copies of PTI’s financial documents, including 23 bank statements mostly withheld from the ECP and finally revealed on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The request was for access to the documents as a legal right of the complainant under Article 5 (4) of the Political Parties Ordinance 2002 and Article 203 (5) of the Election Law 2017 in addition to the order of the ECP of May 30, 2018 and the order of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) of December 4, 2019.

In his handwritten statement, PTI lawyer Shah Khawar, while denying the petitioner access to PTI documents, states that the party chairman’s statement was misinterpreted, which does not amount to provide the documents provided by the respondents (PTI) and the documents collected. by this review committee.

He asks the PCE review committee to reject the petitioner’s request for access to documents.

Lawyer for petitioners Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah has repeatedly asserted that access to documents is a legal right ratified by the ECP in its ordinances as well as by the IHC when the PTI filed requests and petitions demanding the secret.

How can the petitioner assist the review board when key evidence is kept secret, said Shah, who is said to have argued before the board.

Speaking to reporters, the petitioner claimed that Prime Minister Khan’s statement proposing to end secrecy was only intended for public consumption in order to mislead them. The PTI has a poor record of transparency in the case, he said.

Mr. Babar reiterated that the mandate of the review board stipulated that the investigation should be conducted in the presence of both parties. When in reality, the petitioner is being asked to tape up a blindfolded review process. This is unacceptable, he said. The petitioner and the people have the right to know the facts which are being covered up by keeping documents secret illegally by a party which defends the cause of transparency and accountability.

He said media reports indicated that the collapsed Abraaj group leader Arif Naqvi was one of the main financiers of the PTI and Imran Khan, an allegation not denied by the parties to this day, and yet no one was interested in investigating the matter despite requests. Likewise, there was no record of funding for PTI in the Middle East, Europe and elsewhere, nor any effort to validate the evidence submitted by the petitioner in this regard, he said.

Mr Babar said he and his lawyers would decide on their future course of action following the committee’s order on the matter at its next meeting on February 9.

Posted in Dawn on February 3, 2021

