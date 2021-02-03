Boris Johnson and Joe Biden said urgently to “fix” Tony Blair’s mess | World | News





Mr. Blair signed the extradition treaty with his counterpart George W. Bush, a treaty which Lord Charles Moore said favors the United States. The deal Mr. Blair made, known as the 2003 US-UK Extradition Treaty, has been called an “invasion of British sovereignty” by Lord Charles Moore. The original rationale for the extradition treaty was to help transfer terrorists between the two nations following the September 11 attacks.

Lord Charles Moore asserted that even Mr Blair “is concerned that the treaty as it is now deployed is a world away from its original intention after September 11”. He added: “Biden-Boris should sort out what Bush-Blair hasn’t planned.” He said: “We are successfully reaffirming our sovereignty by breaking away from European Union law. “Less attention has been paid to a sovereignty issue that we have with the United States.”

In his Daily Telegraph column, he said that the “strangely asymmetric” treaty means the UK is sending them “ten times more people than us”. In his column, Lord Charles Moore wrote: “In 2003, Tony Blair’s Britain and George Bush’s America signed an extradition treaty. “The context was the urgent need after ‘9/11’ to prevent terrorist suspects from playing one jurisdiction over another.” He added: “British law states that ‘the secretary of state must order the person’s release to the United States’. READ MORE: Impeachment of Donald Trump: When does the Senate trial begin?

Lord Charles Moore has suggested that Britain reclaim sovereignty after Brexit, but the EU has always had the upper hand over the border issue on the island of Ireland. On the EU debacle that threatens to impose Article 16 of the Brexit deal, he wrote: “So we now know that the EU’s constant insistence that it does not will never impose a border between North and South is not true “. Following the threat, the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, said it was now time to review the Northern Ireland protocol, she said: “The protocol is unworkable, let’s be very clear about this subject, and we must see it replaced because otherwise it will be real difficulties here in Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Protocol exists to ensure free access to goods and people in all cross-border activities on the island of Ireland. Mr. Moore argued that the threat to trigger Article 16 by the EU “therefore violates the spirit of the Good Friday deal.” He then went so far as to say that the EU “unilaterally used Ireland’s own border as a political pawn”.







