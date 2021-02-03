Politics
Erdogan uses negative private militias to destabilize the Middle East
As the US Biden administration takes power, most of the talk about bad actors in the Middle East rightly focuses on Iran. But under cover of the chaos that has engulfed the region since the so-called Arab Spring, another problematic actor has emerged that must be contained. This is President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Turkey, who poses a challenge to his neighbors that is compounded by the privileges and protections he enjoys as a member of NATO.
It is no secret that the Erdogan regime has become increasingly authoritarian over the past decade, and particularly since the failed coup of 2016, which highlighted the antipathy between the military. secularism and the Islamist regime. To get around this problem, Erdogan quietly established a private militia network made up entirely of fighters imported from Syria in a remarkably brazen and cynical move. Their role is to advance his grand plan of restoring influence over an area roughly overlapping the former Ottoman Empire from the Palestinian territories to Syria and the Caucasus to Kashmir, according to some reports.
This structure is used both for internal repression and for the Turkish government’s off-grid adventures abroad. As such, it has implications both for stability in the Middle East and for the future of Turkey in democratic struggle. In both areas, its impact is strongly negative.
Over the past five years, Turkey has launched armed interventions in northern Syria and northern Iraq, offered support to the Hamas terrorist group among the Palestinians, struggled with its Greek neighbors and Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean and provided military support to allies of Qatar, Azerbaijan and Libya, often at the cost of instability and disruption.
In all of these areas (with the exception of naval competition in the Eastern Mediterranean), the parallel structure created by Erdogan has played a vital role alongside the official state security forces. Its central function has been to provide the Turkish President with a large pool of proxy foreign labor available, organized, trained, easily deployable and easily disposable as a power projection tool, which can be used with a degree of plausible denial.
By relying on these proxies, Erdogan seeks to downplay domestic public criticism of his extraterritorial military campaigns. If he could justify mobilizing Turkish armed forces personnel in neighboring countries like Syria and Iraq for internal security reasons, it is more difficult to persuade the Turkish public to send soldiers to a distant theater. like Libya.
By taking such bold steps, Erdogan is sending a clear message to his constituency: Turkey, successor state to the Ottoman Empire, is resuming its rightful place as a regional power with influence in the traditional hinterland of the empires, and this is the reason why the rivals are seeking to destabilize it. Such a neo-Ottoman foreign policy, closely linked to Islamist impulses, is also motivated by national concerns. The Erdogans ‘partnership with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) naturally pushes them to take a tougher stance towards the Kurdish PYD (Democratic Union Party in Syria) and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party in Turkey. ). Likewise, this political alliance with nationalist roots explains Turkey’s unconditional support for the Azeris (a Turkish ethnic group) against Armenia.
Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak and Dr Jonathan Spyer
So what are the components of this structure? At the center is the relationship between Erdogan and a group of senior Turkish military officers, cashiers in the service for their support of Islamist politics, but subsequently brought back to activity through informal channels. The 76-year-old retired brigadier. General Adnan Tanriverdi, who was appointed Erdogan’s national security adviser after the 2016 coup attempt, is a central figure in this relationship.
Tanriverdi, an artillery officer by training, founded the private military consulting company SADAT in 2012 with 22 other former officers expelled from the army for Islamist activities. SADAT, the only private defense consultancy firm in Turkey, is the body centrally responsible for expanding the practice of irregular and proxy warfare by Turkish states and mobilizing militant Islamists to serve the interests of the world. Turkish state.
The labor pool that Turkey exploits comes entirely from one of the most desperate populations of all: Syrian refugees, who have been forced to leave their country or who reside in the besieged little corner of northern Syria. Syria under Turkish control. They are transported by plane to the various war fronts in which Ankara needs their engagement. They are then deployed as useful, disposable, and deniable cannon fodder.
The Turkish government also maintains relations with older paramilitary formations such as the ultra-nationalist organization of the Gray Wolves. This organization is the youth wing of the MHP. It was recently banned in France and plans are underway to ban it in Germany as well.
This activity is particularly damaging when viewed against the background of the turmoil that has swept the Middle East over the past decade. One of its main results has been the severe weakening (and in some cases the virtual disappearance) of official state structures. In Syria, Libya, Lebanon and Iraq, these have been replaced by a chaotic reality of militias, anarchy and anarchy. The inhabitants of these countries were the main victims. Turkey, despite being a member of NATO, candidate for EU membership and allegedly an ally of the United States, is currently one of the main factors in the maintenance and destabilization of this situation.
It must end. Militias, terrorist groups and Islamist extremism are all elements that the Middle East must overcome in order to achieve stability and reconstruction. The paramilitary network set up by Erdogan, in partnership with Islamist military officers in SADAT and extremists in northern Syria, is one of the main factors preventing this possibility. The ban on ultra-nationalist, violent and far-right gray wolves in France is a good start. But Western governments need to raise this issue more decisively with Ankara. Erdogans proxies must be contained.
Dr Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak is an expert on contemporary Turkish politics and foreign policy, Turkish-Israeli relations and Kurds.
Dr Jonathan Spyer has traveled extensively in Syria, Iraq and the Kurdish regions and his books include Days of the Fall: A Reporters Journey in the Syria and Iraq Wars (Routledge, December 2017).
This editorial is based on research initiated by the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and Trends in the UAE, a first joint effort to implement the Abrahamic Accords between Israel and a number of key Arab countries. The authors are senior researchers at JISS.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News
