What will Joe Biden do with Space Force? Little has been said about the politics of the Trump era





In December 2019, President Donald Trump launched Space Force, the United States’ first new military service since 1947, declaring space to be the “new global domain of war.”

Space Force’s mission was part of a larger vision to achieve American dominance in space.

But now, with Joe Biden in power, what happens to the $ 57 million a year project?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it

Specifically, Ms Psaki was asked if President Joe Biden had made a decision on “maintaining or maintaining the range of the Space Force”.

His reaction was somewhat sarcastic.

Jen Psaki has been criticized for her response (AP: Evan Vucci)

“Wow, Space Force, this is the plane of today,” she said.

“That’s an interesting question. I’m happy to check with our Space Force contact point. I don’t know who it is, I’ll find out and see if we have any information on that. “

His reaction did not go well with some Republicans

Republican Mike Rogers wants Ms. Psaki “to apologize immediately.”

“It is disturbing to see administration press secretary Biden blatantly slashing an entire branch of our military like the strike line of a joke, which I am sure China would find funny,” said Mr. Rogers at Politico.

“The Space Force was passed with almost unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unit’ President Biden is supposed to work for.

“Jen Psaki must immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this shameful comment.”

Psaki’s comments also drew the ire of Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, who said China was working overtime to become the dominant force in space.

So what will the Biden administration do with Space Force?

Although Mr. Biden quickly canceled other Trump initiatives, the Space Force is unlikely to disappear.

This is mainly because eliminating the military branch would require an act of Congress, where there is a bipartisan consensus that America’s growing dependence on space is a disturbing vulnerability that is best addressed by a branch of the army.

President Joe Biden has not made it clear what his plans are for the Space Force (AP: Evan Vucci)

The Space Force has been linked to a growing US distrust of China, which is developing capabilities to threaten US satellites in space and which some see as a challenge to national security.

Russia is also accused by Washington of seeking to challenge American domination in space.

Last week, the Space Force announced the names of its officer ranks across all of its systems, another indication that it may be here to stay.

Joe Biden has not publicly commented on his intentions with Secretary of Space Force and Defense Lloyd Austin while stressing the strategic importance of space.

What has Space Force done since its launch?

The new military wing launched a billion dollar national security satellite in March 2020.

It was the sixth and last in the Army’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency series.

An upgrade from older Milstar satellites, the constellation has provided secure communication from 35,400 kilometers for nearly a decade.

In December, the Space Force also entered the U.S. intelligence community, joining the National Intelligence, CIA, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, among others.

Making it an equal member of the intelligence community aims to improve access and information sharing among intelligence agencies across the country.

Space Force was a project Donald Trump was very proud of

Until the last moments of his presidency, Mr. Trump launched Space Forceas as a creation for the ages.

In his farewell speech, Mr. Trump referred to the Space Force as an “incredible” achievement.

“What we have done has been amazing, on every level,” he said.

“We rebuilt the US military, created a new force called the Space Force which in itself would be a major achievement for a regular administration. We were not a regular administration.”

ABC / AP

