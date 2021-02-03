Drifting PDM – Journal – DAWN.COM





The January 31 deadline that the Pakistan Democratic Movement set for the prime minister’s resignation has passed and the PTI government looks more confident than ever. Recent meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed of DG ISI, the last Monday was the fourth in just 40 days, reinforced the impression of institutional harmony and, therefore, fluid navigation for the current dispensation.

The PDM ship, on the other hand, while not exactly leaking, appears to be somewhat rudderless and adrift. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted: The selected Prime Minister did not resign by the PDM deadline set for this illegitimate regime and missed the opportunity to step down in a respectable manner. He added that a long march and a motion of censure would hopefully be discussed at the PDM meeting scheduled for tomorrow in Islamabad.

At this point, the PDM campaign was believed to have snowballed towards the desired outcome. Its deployment of fire and brimstone in September shook the PTI government, but it then made a series of miscalculations. And Islamabad has dug in its heels, betting on the PDM partners of divergent political circumstances and agendas to weaken the initial unity of alliances. So this proved. The first real signs of cracks under the facade came in December on the issue of massive resignations from national and provincial assemblies, and whether to do so before or after the senatorial elections.

This step for the PML-N and the JUI-F has never been so politically significant as for the PPP which governs Sindh and whose stakes are therefore much higher. The result is that the position of PPPs is very different from what it was before; he recently proposed a motion of censure against the prime minister. Having been burned by their inability to oust Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani by a motion of censure in July 2019, the PML-N considers the idea too risky.

The confusion allowed the PTI government to portray the PDM as an exhausted force that over-promised and broke its promises due to its inherent contradictions. True, the alliance, which began with the MPC document spelling out goals, priorities and sequence of events, failed to determine how to achieve specific results. Critically, they also misinterpreted the relationship between the institution and the PTI. The dominoes did not fall as the leaders of the PDM had assumed.

Nevertheless, it would be premature to write off the alliance, even if it shows a noticeable lack of vigor. The combined opposition is still strong and the poor governance of PTIs in various sectors remains its Achilles heel. In a few weeks, the result of the senatorial elections should indicate more clearly whether the PDM can stay united to fight another day.

Posted in Dawn on February 3, 2021

