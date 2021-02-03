Myanmar unrest could benefit China and undermine regional security

Fears are growing that political turmoil in Myanmar may provide a window of opportunity for China to move closer to the Southeast Asian country, making security ties between democratic forces fragile.

If the United States took a firm stand against the Myanmar military that seized power on Monday, it would prompt the member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to strengthen its relationship with the communist power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi January 18, 2020 in Naypyitaw. (Photo courtesy of the Government of Myanmar) (Kyodo)

China’s growing proximity to Myanmar could also undermine the “free and open Indo-Pacific” concept initiated by the United States and Japan, apparently designed to promote security cooperation from democratic countries to counter China’s growing regional influence. Beijing.

The international community “should work together to protect Myanmar’s nascent democracy,” but an “overreaction” to the military coup should be avoided, a diplomatic source said.

“If Myanmar sided with China, the free and open Indo-Pacific vision could be distorted,” the source said, adding that “the United States and Japan should treat the current problem very carefully.”

On Monday, the Myanmar army staged a coup and arrested the country’s elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Later in the day, new US President Joe Biden, who took office on January 20, warned against reimposing sanctions on Myanmar, calling the development a “direct assault” on the county’s transition to democracy.

Washington has removed sanctions against Myanmar over the past decade based on progress towards democracy, but the overthrow “will require an immediate review of our laws and sanctioning authorities,” Biden said in a statement.

In contrast, China has refrained from condemning Myanmar’s latest military coup and calling for the release of Suu Kyi, only expressing hope that the differences in the Southeast Asian country will be properly managed “within the constitutional and legal framework”.

The leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has traditionally tried to deepen ties with Myanmar in the economic and security fields, is expected to assess how the situation of the neighboring nation will play out and be dealt with globally.

“China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

“Any action by the international community should contribute to Myanmar’s political and social stability,” Wang said, urging other great powers not to resume sanctions against the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar is on the path of China’s strategic plan to gain direct access to the Indian Ocean under the Beijing Belt and Road Project for Infrastructure and Trade Development in Asia, Europe and Asia. Africa.

In January 2020, Xi visited Myanmar and agreed with Suu Kyi that the two countries would strengthen cooperation under the initiative connecting countries around the world, which China is touting as a Modern Road Economic Zone. Silk.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Myanmar to meet with Suu Kyi.

China has also placed emphasis on economic and security ties with Myanmar, as it imported natural resources such as gas and crude oil through pipes from the neighbor.

Myanmar, meanwhile, had previously forged relations with China during the time of military rule to prevent bilateral military conflicts.

Since its transition to civilian rule in 2011, Myanmar has strengthened its relations with Western countries like the United States under a foreign policy that seeks to strike a balance between the two sides.

Even under Suu Kyi’s leadership, however, the Southeast Asian country maintained friendly ties with China.

As China has stepped up its “vaccine diplomacy” in a bid to strengthen its influence in emerging countries, it has so far planned to donate new coronavirus vaccines to 52 countries including Myanmar, called “the latest. border of Asia ”.

“For Myanmar, China is a very important neighbor. Their relationship is stronger than you might think,” another diplomatic source said in Beijing.

Once the United States or other democratic nations reimpose sanctions against Myanmar, the country “will become more dependent on China,” the source said. “In that case, Washington and Tokyo might be forced to reconsider their regional security policies.”

Under Barack Obama’s two-term administration until January 2017, the United States lifted a series of economic and financial sanctions against Myanmar, especially after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won the election. from 2015.

Obama saw Myanmar’s move to democracy as a key foreign policy achievement, part of the United States’ strategic “rebalancing” towards Asia. Biden was Obama’s vice president.

But the administration of former President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Burmese military officers for human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.