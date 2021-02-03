PML-N unhappy MPAs say





We saw Maryams’ ultimatum

By Ali Raza

LAHORE: A group of disgruntled Pakistani Muslim League-N MPAs said on Tuesday they had witnessed the cowardice of the PML-N leaders to themselves and now they would only resign when shown the resignation of other members of the assembly of the PML-N.

Addressing a press conference here, they said they had seen Aar ya Paar [decisive moment] from Maryam Nawaz, and now they couldn’t believe her verbosity.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said at a public rally in Lahore last month that the PDM rally in Lahore would be decisive. “On December 13, it will be ‘Aar ya paar,” she said.

Angry PML-N MPAs said they were ready to resign on condition that Maryam Nawaz first show them the resignations of parliamentarians from other parties and also justify why parliamentarians should resign from assemblies.

Jalil Sharaqpuri said that on the one hand, party leaders were talking about resigning from assemblies, and on the other, they were participating in the senatorial elections. Sarcastically, he said parliament and political configuration would become halal [legitimate] once Maulana [Fazlur Rehman] would be elected senator by the members of the assembly. MPAs said Nawaz Sharif has proven himself unqualified for leadership and now should give way to new leaders to come forward and lead the party.

The group was led by Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, while the other three MPAs were Nishat Ahmad Daha, Faisal Khan Niazi and Ashraf Ansari.

Declaring that the Lahore PDM public meeting was a flop show, he said people refused to buy Maryam Nawaz’s story. He said that they donated blood for the party and that they would not allow Mian Nawaz Sharif to lead the party. We don’t talk or make contacts behind the scenes; we do it in front of everyone; we will continue to meet with the Chief Minister of Punjab for our right to represent our constituencies, he added.

He said if Nawaz Sharif was pure, he would have to come back and face the courts. There was nothing wrong with that and if injustice happened with Mian Sahib, stay on the pitch. If Nawaz Sharif does not return, we will be right to believe that there is something wrong with him, Sharaqpuri said, adding that the majority of the votes today belong to Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar. Sharaqpuri said if the government of the day does not control inflation, people will respond to it in the next election. Organizing opposition rallies would only sow chaos and lawlessness in the country, he added. He said Nawaz Sharif was making allegations against the country’s security agencies while he was sitting in London. He said real leaders don’t do such things.

He said that Nawaz Sharif spoke out against institutions because of his weak wisdom and that launching a war on institutions was not a solution to the problems.

The PML-N MPAs hoped that Imran Khan would take the country forward and that inflation would also stop.

Jalil Sharaqpuri said that if Khokhar Palace was illegally razed, the Khokhar brothers would have to go to court. He said that a qabza group controlled the party and that he and his group would play their part to get rid of the group.

They said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had responded to their demands for the improvement of their constituencies. The meeting with the CM caused a sensation in the party, they said and questioned that what if the leaders did not do back door diplomacy when they needed it?

