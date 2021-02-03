Narendra Modi to unveil Rs 4,700 crore plans in West Bengal linked to polls





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Rs 4,700 crore plans in West Bengal linked to the polls on Sunday, including the Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline. The 347 km pipeline connecting Dobhi (in Gaya, Bihar) to Durgapur will restart the HURL Sindri fertilizer plant (Jharkhand), supply gas to the Matix fertilizer plant in Durgapur and supply gas to the industrial, commercial sectors. and automotive and town gas distribution in all major cities. in these states, including the towns of Purulia, Asansol and Durgapur in West Bengal. This pipeline is part of the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. “Organized an oil industry meeting in Haldia ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s visit where he will focus on national oil, gas and road projects worth Rs 4,742 crore,” said said Union Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. Modi will kick off the project virtually from Haldia. Pradhan said the prime minister will visit Haldia on February 7 to dedicate several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector. It will also dedicate an LPG import terminal in Haldia, built by Bharat Petroleum at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, to meet the region’s demand for cooking fuel. He will also lay the foundation stone for IOC’s second catalytic dewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery and a road bridge in Ranichak. This was built at a cost of Rs 190 crore. Following the launch of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY), LPG penetration has seen phenomenal growth across the country. West Bengal, along with other eastern states, has also experienced similar growth in LPG consumption. The penetration of LPG in West Bengal, which was only 41.4% in April 2014, has increased to 99.5% to date, according to the statement. He will also lay the foundation stone for IOC’s second catalytic dewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery and a road bridge (ROB) at Ranichak. This was built at a cost of Rs 190 crore. The commissioning of this overflight will result in uninterrupted return traffic from Kolaghat to the Haldia wharf complex and other surrounding areas. There will be a substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles entering and leaving the port. The Haldia wharf complex is the main gateway for importing and exporting goods to / from the east and north-east of the country as well as landlocked countries such as Nepal and the Bhutan. It is estimated that the second catalytic dewaxing unit at the 270 TMTPA capacity refinery will cost Rs 1,019 crore and produce an advanced Group III lubricant oil base stock (LOBS), which will be the first such facility. in India. Once put into service, this will lead to import substitution in the mind of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Currently, around 70% of LOBS needs are met through imports. With the commissioning of CIDW at the Haldia refinery, the country’s LOBS production will be improved and LOBS import dependency will decrease by approximately 8%. This project is expected to result in foreign exchange savings of around $ 185 million.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos