Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne describes bluffing his way to the White House Trumps





Weird details emerge: Skinning White House meatballs like popcorn with Donald Trump.

(@PatrickByrne on Twitter) Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne posted this selfie online of himself at the White House. He now says he and others bluffed their way through security to meet uninvited Donald Trump to urge him to fight the election results.

| February 2, 2021 at 10:43 pm

| Update: February 3, 2021, 3:06 a.m.

Weird new details emerge about a meeting between a group of campaign conspiracy supporters, including Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Utah-based Overstock.com and then President Donald Trump as they tried to convince him to ” order the troops to intervene in ballot disputes. details appear in a new long online post from Byrne giving his version of the reunion, and in a long story from the Axios news site.One strangest of all is Byrne, with attorney Sidney Powell, the Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and attorney Emily Newman bluffed their way into the White House and all the way into the walk-in Oval Office.

We had a vague plan of how we were going to go through all the Capitol police circles [note: they are not posted at the White House], Secret Service and Marines Without Any Invites: Sidney and Mike were the center of the world’s attention, and we were going to try and use it to shit to get past them all and get to the Oval Office, Byrne wrote.

So on the night of Friday, December 18, more than a month after the election for Joe Biden was proclaimed and four days after the Electoral College met in each state to make it official, Byrnes’ little group decided to get to the White House. and try to reach the president, offering him some means to continue fighting.

Byrne wrote that when the guards saw and recognized Flynn, a former Army general, they drew attention. Byrne said he himself had called in advance a friendly White House aide who had promised to pay him a personal visit one day, and he asked to come that evening. Perhaps I was less clear that there would be people with me.

Byrne said that as the guards weren’t sure why the group didn’t have a date, a friend of Byrnes arrived at the door. This assistant was momentarily shocked to see Flynn but flashed his ID card and said he would take the group inside and he helped them through security.

Once inside, the group called other helpers they knew and went to visit them in their offices, each a little closer to the Oval Office. On the one hand, they saw Trump, then walked over to the president and greeted him as if he had to wait for them.

President Trump frowned in bewilderment, but his face showed he recognized us, and after a moment he waved us in, Byrne wrote. Within seconds, General Flynn, Sydney Powell and I were all sitting in the Oval Office with President Donald J. Trump, the door closed behind us. So it happened. Really.

Axios provided confirmation to the story, noting that when the group strutted to visit Trump, Senior White House adviser Eric Herschmann grumbled from the Oval Office outside, How the hell did Sidney get in. building?

Byrne said the group then began telling Trump that his staff were not serving him well by pressing him to concede his electoral defeat. But they said they found a legal way for him to continue fighting through orders then in place that could allow him to order the National Guard and the US Marshals Service to seize and recompose the ballots. voting in six key counties.

Byrne said he told Trump his group was sure the election was hacked, and added that I don’t think you are well served by many people in the White House. I can appeal to young staff who will tell you that some of your senior leaders don’t want you to win. They want you to concede.

Axios reported that Powell started the meeting with the same claim that now faces her in a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit: that Dominion Voting Systems rigged their machines to return votes from Trump to Biden and that it was part of an international communist plot to steal the election for the Democrats. She urged to use National Guard troops to seize the machines for evaluation.

Soon, the four conspiracy theorists will be arguing loudly with the White House lawyers brought to the meeting over whether their proposals to have the troops seize the ballots were legal or wise.

Byrne wrote that his group claimed that if serious problems were discovered in the six problem counties, Trump had the power to recount those six states. Or it could have 50 states told on live television by federal forces, and America would finally have its answer to: How much voter fraud is our nation suffering? Or he could skip that and ask the National Guard to restart elections in those six states.

Byrne added that his group said Trump had to act quickly or that the alternative was an election 47% of Americans doubted that would not be held peacefully.

Byrne wrote that the meeting was animated by many high voices, and White House attorney Pat Cipollone insisted what they were proposing was illegal and the media would tear Trump apart if he tried. to do.

Axios reports that Byrne, dressed in jeans, a hoodie and a neck warmer, was inspired by his own conspiracy: I know how it works. I bribed Hillary Clinton $ 18 million on behalf of the FBI for an injection surgery. [Byrne said in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that he brought it up later as his group was headed out of the White House].

Axios reported, Herschmann looked at the eccentric millionaire. What are you talking about? Why would you say something like that? Byrne brought up Clinton’s bizarre corruption claim several times during the meeting to the astonishment of White House lawyers.

Axios said Trump was also puzzled by Byrnes’ statement, but told his staff, you’re not offering me anything. These guys are giving me at least a chance. They say they have the proof. Why not give this a try?

Byrne and Axios reported that the meeting eventually moved to the residential neighborhood of the White House in hopes that Powell and Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani could find a way to work together on Powells’ proposals. .

Oddly enough, both reports focus on how Byrne feasted on meatballs brought as refreshment to the residential neighborhood when everyone was ignoring them except Trump.

How often do you sit down with a president serving meatballs from your grandmothers’ recipe? And they were good. For the rest of the meeting, there were two and only two people who ate meatballs: myself, mashing them like popcorn, and occasionally the president, Byrne wrote.

Byrne said his group believed that after the hours of the second meeting in the residence, President Trump was in full agreement, and neither of the other parties pushed back. However, Byrne said he later learned that a plan to appoint Powell as the White House special advocate to pursue their plans would not materialize.

Byrne said in an interview on Tuesday that he had never voted for Trump and criticized him, but felt the election was stolen, so he joined forces to overturn that and joined in trying to convince Trump to keep fighting.

The fundamental principle of our system is the consent of the governed as determined by free, fair and transparent elections. I don’t think this election was free, fair and transparent, so I’m doing something, Byrne said.

Byrne resigned as CEO of Overstock in 2019, after his stock fell when he said he was romantically involved with alleged Russian spy Maria Butina while acting as an informant for the FBI and helping to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.





