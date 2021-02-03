Rethinking national priorities





In frequent speeches to selected audiences or in televised interviews, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised and desired the Chinese political system of governance. It gives the impression that if left to it, it would adopt many of its essential characteristics. He seems impressed by the vested and exercised authority of the Chinese president and the long-term economic planning of the politburo over a few decades. Without a doubt, China has made phenomenal progress over the past 40 years and lifted its 1.4 billion people out of the shackles of poverty and offered them opportunities to make a decent living. Its per capita GDP is expected to reach $ 8,130 by the end of 2020 and its total GDP is expected to reach $ 14 trillion, just behind the United States. And as and when forecasts, it could even exceed it in the decades to come.

There is, however, something disturbing about the Prime Minister’s remarks that needs clarity and needs to be addressed. He seems disappointed with democracy and finds the role of the opposition and the systemic checks and balances frustrating. If left to his own devices, he would likely adopt a quasi-Chinese model with nominal opposition and greater freedom of action.

First, the Chinese have reached this stage of prosperity after several decades of internal struggle and sacrifice led by capable and dedicated leaders. The communist system is harsh and restricts individual freedom. Over the past three decades, China’s rulers, chief among them Deng Xiaoping, have made fundamental changes by partially opening up the economy to generate wealth, but have maintained tight control over political and religious freedom.

China’s success is not attributable to the mere concentration of power which, as mentioned earlier, also has a serious drawback. In addition, many communist or socialist countries in Africa and South America with enormous powers vested in the president or prime minister face serious internal and external challenges. While several democratic countries – South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia – have had success stories in which their economies have grown at a steady pace and societies are stable. The exception is Vietnam, but like China has also opened up its economy while maintaining tight political control.

It is important that nations aspire to reach great heights and learn from the success of other countries. But it should be borne in mind that the objective conditions in each country are different. For example, in South Korea, the educational level of its population was high even under the dictatorship.

In addition, the great advantage of most of these countries is to have homogeneous societies and less differences on religious and cultural matters.

This point is of particular importance in Pakistan and the leaders must sensitize themselves to the aspirations and expectations of the people of the four provinces and give them appropriate representation. Even the mention of a presidential system or a quasi-Chinese model would invite serious refutation.

Our former military rulers had all the power at their disposal, similar to Imran Khan’s dream scenario, but they failed miserably and left behind legacies that we suffer from to this day.

The Prime Minister must realize that he sometimes sidesteps the key demands of democratic governance by bypassing institutions. His use of the military may give him the confidence to circumvent constitutional and legal obligations, but these have the downside of weakening democracy and undermining his own role and that of the cabinet.

One point to ponder is this: When political leaders fail to follow the legal and constitutional path to governance, rule more as dictators and less as Democrats, is it fair to blame the system? This is not to say that democracy does not have weaknesses as Churchill once correctly pointed out: “Many forms of government have been and will be tried in this world of sin and doom. No one claims that democracy is perfect or wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government, except all other forms which have been tried from time to time ”.

What guarantee is there that the leader with a long term will be successful and perform better than the elders? Third World countries have a history of PMs and presidents who remain in power for long periods of time extending even a lifetime and their legacies full of corruption and favoritism. We must examine our recent history to see the detrimental effects of a long military regime.

Wanting not to set a bad example and ensure a peaceful transfer of power, Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa, an icon who sacrificed his life in prison for freedom and racial equality, decided to resign after completing his five years. in the office. By taking this course, he set an example for the leaders who were to follow. Our leaders must remember the adage that cemeteries are filled with much needed people.

Good leadership demands that they leave behind a legacy that puts the country on a stable course and does not get caught up in endless controversies. Their main objective should be to build the buildings of the country and create new ones if necessary. For Pakistani leaders, high priority should be given to strengthening parliament, correcting the course of civil-military relations, building a solid base for the economy, and expanding and deepening relations with friendly countries. Pakistan also needs to build capacity to deal with challenges like climate change and cybersecurity and continue to focus on improving health and education facilities. A country where 44% of the population is illiterate and where a very high percentage of children are stunted and burdened with the burden of multiple problems, needs to seriously rethink its priorities. Because it is easier to get out of the processions but difficult to plan, remedy your weaknesses and rebuild the country.

This may seem like a tall order, but it is not, provided there is a will and commitment to go and abandon the path of destructive politics.

Posted in The Express Tribune on February 3, 2021.

