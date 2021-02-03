WH defensive against Biden’s lack of calls to Xi Jinping and Netanyahu





White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed aside questions on Tuesday about when President Biden will call Chinese President Xi Jinping and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. Psaki berated a reporter who deduced that this sounds a lot like the strategy of not speaking [Xi] at the moment. “I don’t enjoy the same, putting words in my mouth it wasn’t my effort,” Psaki said. “What I was saying is what is our strategy here from the United States, which is to work with our partners and allies and figure out when is the right time.” Biden took office on Jan.20 and has already spoken to leaders from Canada, the UK, Japan, Germany, France, Mexico and Russia. Biden has so far not rolled back former President Donald Trump’s tariffs against China in a high-profile trade war. “Our approach to our relationship in China with China is strategic, obviously, and we’re working to make sure that we approach that relationship from a position of strength, and that includes engaging with our allies and partners, a lot of those calls have had. location. … They will continue, ”Psaki said at the briefing. Psaki added, “Of course, the relationship with China is going to be multi-layered. We will take care of the climate, the economy, and security. Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaking at a White House press briefing on February 2, 2021. EPA / Al Drago / POOL Psaki was also asked why Netanyahu was not among the first recipients of the call. “We have a long and lasting relationship with Israel, an important security relationship, I’m sure they will discuss that and a whole host of issues when they do connect,” she said. Psaki said at the briefing, in response to a separate question on the release of visitor logs, that Biden says he will resume, that “our commitment is to become, hope to be, the most ethical and ethically strict government in the world. history. Trump claimed during the presidential campaign that China would “own” the United States if Biden won, in part because of his son Hunter Biden’s trade ties with China. Trump initially cultivated a personal relationship with Xi and often joked that he would like to be “president for life” like the Communist leader did. But the link has deteriorated with Trump’s trade war aimed at forcing a deal to reform economic policies. Last year, Trump authorized sanctions against Chinese authorities for eliminating political autonomy from Hong Kong and for mistreating Uyghur Muslims. Hevowed to “decouple” the United States and China economically in response to the deception of the first COVID-19 data. Unlike Trump as president-elect, Biden did not speak with the president of Taiwan after his victory. Chinese President Xi Jinping walking with Vice President Joe Biden on September 24, 2015. AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster, file

