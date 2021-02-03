Not tired yet, Nanjak Bro-Sis, WSKT-ADHI Cs unstoppable sharing!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– Construction issuers listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) continued their appreciation in today’s trading session I, Wednesday (3/2/21), after stealing on trading from last Tuesday. After coming under pressure last week, green construction stocks as well as the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) climbed 0.70%. In fact, before running fast in the past 2 days, state-owned construction stocks had undergone severe corrections and even touched the lowest level allowed by the regulator aka ARB (lower automatic rejection, maximum drop of 7% in one day) last week.

After that, the shares of construction issuers shot afterPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially installed the structure of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Investment Management Institution (LPI) or the Soverign Wealth Fund (SWF) at the State Palace,Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta. Watch the movement of construction issuers on today’s trading, in Session I. Business data recorded that all construction issuers managed to go green with an appreciation today led by BUMN Karya PT Wijaya Karya Tbk (WIKA) issuer which managed to rise 3.15% to reach the level of 1.965 Rp / unit. PT PP Tbk (PTPP) also recorded another strengthening, which appreciated by 1.20% to reach the price point of Rp 1,690. Meanwhile, another public construction company, PT Waskita Karya Tbk (WSKT), also rose 2.50% to Rp 1,435 / unit. In addition, BUMN shares by PT Adhi Karya Tbk (ADHI) also appreciated 1.44% to the level of Rp 1,405 / unit. SWF is the mandate of the Job Creation Act. With the existence of SWF, which is called Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), RI will have a significant investment vehicle. Not only that, the ambition to continue infrastructure development will also be softer. It is estimated that the government will inject Rp 75 trillion in initial capital with Rp 30 trillion from cash, state assets, BUMN shares and state debt. In the first phase, the SWF is expected to raise funds to the tune of IDR 225 trillion. So far, the United Arab Emirates, the International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) and Softbank have pledged US $ 52 billion. The SWF is expected to benefit construction stocks as it will become a new source of funding for BUMN sub-issuers who currently have high debt (leverage). On the other hand, new contracts have the potential to increase depending on the sustainability of infrastructure development. The outlook for the construction sector this year is considered positive. In addition, the government has again increased the infrastructure budget to over 400 trillion rupees from the state budget. CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (trp / trp)



