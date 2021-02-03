Politics
Aero India 2021 begins; Rajnath Singh Says ‘India Plans To Spend $ 130 Billion On Military Modernization’
Three Mi-17 helicopters participating in the flypast during the inauguration of the Aero India-2021 in Bangalore. | Photo credit: ANI
Bengaluru: The 13th edition of Aero India, the country’s leading aerospace and defense exhibition, kicked off on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing for the “AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” and “Make in India” programs.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2021 here at IAF Yelahanka station.
Addressing the mega event, Singh said India plans to spend $ 130 billion on military modernization over the next 7-8 years. “We have taken steps to strengthen our security apparatus. Domestic manufacturing of larger and more complex defense platforms has now become the focus of our policy under “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, ”the defense minister said.
“To achieve the dual goal of self-sufficiency and exports, we have set ourselves the goal of achieving a turnover of Rs 1.75,000 crore, including the export of Rs. 35,000 crore in aerospace goods and services. and defense by 2024, “Singh told me.
In an attempt to attract foreign investment in the defense sector, Singh informed that the government has increased FDI in the defense sector up to 74% by the automatic route and 100% by the government route, this which would serve as a catalyst for foreign players to invest in India.
“The Aero India 21 will showcase India’s vast potential and the many opportunities our country offers in the defense and aerospace sector. It also promises to be the world’s first hybrid aerodynamic and defense exhibition, ”Singh said.
The Minister of Defense affirmed that the government’s vision is to make India one of the largest countries in the world in the defense sector from design to production, with the active participation of the public and private.
“A high-level committee has been formed which would authorize exports from major indigenous platforms to various countries, leading to faster approvals for their export,” Singh said.
He expressed his joy at seeing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) get the green light from the Indian Ar Force (IAF) for the production of the Tejas MK1A aircraft.
“I am very happy that HAL has received the orders for the development of 83 new native light combat aircraft (LCA) – Tejas MK1A from IAF valued at over Rs 48,000 crore, this is probably the biggest defense contract” Make in India “to date,” Singh said.
Overwhelmed by the participation of foreign actors in Aero India, the Minister of Defense said that “despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am happy to see so many participants in this year’s event. He comes from the main countries of the world in the field of the army and the aviation ”.
Ahead of Aero India’s inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the event would add momentum to the country’s quest to become self-reliant.
“India offers unlimited potential in the field of defense and aerospace. Aero India is a formidable platform for collaboration in these fields. The Indian government has introduced futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will give a impetus in our quest to become Aatmanirbhar, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
A full dress rehearsal took place on Tuesday.
The biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be both a physical and virtual exhibit and the world’s first hybrid aerospace show, officials said.
“Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, potential defense industries, budding start-ups and all other stakeholders to participate and witness the advancement of the global defense and defense industries. aerospace industry and interact with many national and international delegations and industries, ”they added. PTI agency reported.
No less than 601 exhibitors, including 523 Indians and 78 foreigners, and 14 countries will participate in the event. The companies will present their capabilities, latest technologies, solutions, products and services at the fair.
Major attractions
The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will showcase its latest defense technologies and demonstrate numerous systems. Other key attractions will be the flights of “Surya Kiran” planes and “Sarang” helicopters.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) would display its Aatmanirbhar formation flight. “The ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ consisting of HAL products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will fly in a special formation featuring the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency. in the trainer segment, ”PTI news agency quoted HAL as saying.
Think tanks from different parts of the world will also be present. “Aero India will provide a unique opportunity to exchange information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry.
Besides giving a boost to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of “Make in India”, “officials said.
Rules for participants
Only 3,000 visitors will be allowed to the in-flight exhibition site due to the pandemic.
Participants must carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report (dated Jan.31 at 9 a.m. or later) for the three-day event.
