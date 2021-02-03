Trump Company Says It Made $ 10,577 Last Year From Foreign Governments, Which It Donated To The U.S. Treasury





It is our great honor, once again, to voluntarily donate the benefits of foreign government patronage to our hotels and similar businesses … to the US Treasury, Eric Trumps’ son said in a written statement.

Like other years, the company did not provide details on how it calculated donations.

These donations were one way Trump was attempting to allay fears that foreign governments were seeking to influence him through his company. Some critics had claimed Trump was prohibited from doing business with foreign governments, citing a clause in the Constitution that presidents might not accept emoluments from foreign states.

Several groups have sued Trump, seeking to block those deals, but business has become mired in legal wrangling over who had the right to sue in the first place. At the end of Trumps’ tenure, the cases were closed, leaving most of the legal issues unresolved.

In previous years, the company had reported much higher overseas profits: $ 151,000 in 2017, $ 192,000 in 2018 and $ 105,000 in 2019. The 2020 figure was down 90% from the previous year. last year.

The Trump Organization did not respond to questions on the reasons for the decline in 2020 on Thursday.

One of the likely reasons for the drop was the pandemic, which has dramatically reduced travel and large ballrooms around the world. In recent filings, The Trumps Company said its revenue fell by more than $ 120 million in 2020, including steep drops at its DC hotel.

At one point in his presidency, Trump appeared to have prepared his company for a huge increase in foreign government revenues in 2020.

In 2019, he chose his own resort town of Doral, Miami, to host the next few years, the massive top of the Group of Seven of foreign leaders. It would have brought hundreds of helpers, security personnel and journalists to the ailing resort near the Miami airport.

But, after an uproar, Trump flipped over and said he would host the event at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. Ultimately, the summit was canceled due to the coronavirus.

