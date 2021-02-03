Things are much more complicated in the Punjab





As usual, another sitting of the National Assembly started late enough Tuesday afternoon to waste time fostering the illusion that we are a “republic”, where the people elected by you and I sweat overtime. to find solutions to our accumulated problems.

The day was reserved for private initiatives in terms of legislation. At first, one of “our representatives” felt extremely uncomfortable when it was reported that after acquiring houses, which were allocated temporarily to serve the government, many officials were giving out rented space to people. unauthorized persons. Housing minister Tariq Bashir Cheema issued a calming statement and then some members of the opposition began to propose laws, which the government would not oppose.

After all, these bills must be carefully scrutinized by a standing committee, and that committee’s coffers are already overloaded with unattended files. The generosity displayed by the government in the given context gives a sense of well-being to the opposition. Also, perpetuate the fantasy that “our representatives” continue to focus on their core duty, which is legislation.

By focusing “consciously” on the game at hand, an overwhelming majority of members of the National Assembly, on both sides of the house, conveniently forgot that the current session had been called after a long hiatus of three months. The government has not yet felt the need to summon him. Our Constitution, however, requires the National Assembly to meet for at least 130 days in a parliamentary year and that the interval between two sessions not exceed 90 days.

The government has not designed a major program for the current session. No wonder, its sessions are scheduled for late afternoon. The limbs take a long time to get in and barely thirty minutes after they sit there start to yawn and fidget. Often the House must be adjourned for lack of a quorum.

Gradually it started to embarrass the government. Rather, the frequent lack of quorum conveyed the message as if the government was losing control of its members and failing to even keep 86 members in the House to maintain quorum.

The appearances of “the drift” have become disturbing. Shortly after its establishment in September 2020, the grand alliance of a dozen political parties pledged to demolish the Imran government by putting pressure on the streets. Through public gatherings in major cities across the country, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has also behaved as if it was creating momentum to collectively resign from national and provincial assemblies. They certainly failed to generate enough heat and ultimately decided that the idea of ​​bringing forward a motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister should first be tried out in the National Assembly before rushing to a final showdown.

The frequent absence of a quorum in the National Assembly certainly seemed to prepare reasons favorable to this movement. To nip him in the bud, Prime Minister Imran Khan has started holding long series of meetings with MPs from his party. After being heard, pampered and reassured by him, PTI MPs are now reaching the House in droves and staying put to check on and confront the ‘nasty’ opposition, presumably ‘blackmailing’ the government, non-stop , to seek help from his “ corrupt leaders ”. ‘

However, the allegedly corrupt rulers and their “cronies” are still not ready to succumb. In March of this year, the national and provincial assemblies are due to elect 48 members of the Senate. If you follow the logic of numbers, held by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in these assemblies, the party is expected to add fourteen more seats to its current membership in the Senate. With 28 seats, it can certainly end up as the most important in the upper house of parliament. With the support of his allies, he can even manage the tiny majority to ensure smooth legislation.

But the veterans of the parliamentary games, encumbering the opposition parties, united to reverse the possible scenario. They are diligently conspiring to snatch more seats than the ruling alliance by skillfully manipulating the ease of the secret ballot.

In normal times, Imran Khan should have arrogantly ignored their plans. He claims to have developed a team of die-hard followers due to 22 years of fighting sweat. Taking their loyalty for granted, he should have felt sure he was enjoying the last laugh instead. But he doesn’t sound too confident.

Being a “proper foreigner” to our usual politics, he has always expressed his contempt for the hardened players in this profession. Pervez Khattak is one of them although he is one of his old friends from Aitcheson College in Lahore. In addition, Khattak had also managed the first electoral break for the PTI in the 2013 election. He helped a huge group of young newcomers to reach the elected houses that year in his province. He later also led the coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and completed the five-year term despite frequent hiccups.

Campaigning for the 2018 elections, Imran Khan spoke passionately about the “good governance” that Khattak had apparently established in his province. Thanks to a fashionable deliverance, Khattak certainly deserved to return to the post of chief minister of his province. But Imran Khan asked him to forget about the province to help him form and lead the federal government.

Khattak said yes and ended up as Minister of Defense, an office rightly considered “ceremonial” in our own power play structure. Khattak, hardened by politics, didn’t feel upset at having been visibly “left out” and waited patiently for the moment to bounce back. The upcoming election to the Senate seats created the expected moment for him. And the task of ensuring a comfortable conquest of the seats, awaits PTI from KP, has been completely “outsourced” to it.

Things are much more complicated in the Punjab. Imran Khan had placed a relatively newbie from southern Punjab, Usman Buzdar, as chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous province. He failed to take off, despite spending more than two years in the most coveted office. Close to the race for Senate seats, Imran Khan realized that Buzdar would not be able to deliver the seats, the PTI expects on a solid basis of its strength in the Punjabi Assembly. Panicked, he felt compelled to approach Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Elahi never joined PTI; he continues to lead a faction of the Pakistani Muslim League established under the protective wings of General Musharraf in early 2000. He comes from a formidable political family in Gujrat and had mastered the skills of political networking while being actively engaged for over 35 years old.

Imran Khan instinctively hates this type of “rotten politician”. He often described Parvez Elahi as “the biggest looter” at public meetings, held to motivate people to “change”. The compulsions of the real politician, however, forced Imran Khan to relinquish the post of Speaker of the Punjab Assembly after the 2018 election. Yet he always maintained his “distance” from Elahi.

But two days ago Prime Minister Imran Khan must have had a long meeting with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The task of making things easier for the PTI in the Punjab in the upcoming Senate elections has been “outsourced” to it. With the promise to keep the PTI, Elahi also persuaded Imran Khan to let one of his former loyalists, Kamil Ali Agha, be elected to the Senate, although only Elahi and his supporters in the Punjab Assembly did not. numbers to manage even a Senate seat for them.

Nothing is free in this cruel world and surely Parvez Elahi knows how to extract his pound of flesh while helping a “clean up stranger” in “dirty games” of politics.

