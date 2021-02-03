Black Capitol Rioter Says Donald Trump ‘Invited’ Us As Defense For Participation In Pro-Trump Riot





A rioter who was arrested for hitting a police officer during the infamous pro-Trump riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, blames former U.S. President Donald Trump for his actions. According to Reuters, his defense attorney said: “The logical thought was that he called us down.

The rioter, Emanuel Jackson, who also happens to be a 20-year-old black man from the Washington area, was videotaped hitting police-wielding protective shields with a metal baseball bat as officers attempted to break through defend the United States. Capitol.

As part of defending his actions and why he was on Capitol Hill that day, Jackson’s lawyer points to the former president’s rhetoric about the results of his election defeat. He is also basing his defense on the former president asking his supporters to oppose the certification of current president Joe Biden, which took place on January 6.

Jacksons attorney Brandi Harden wrote in a Jan. 22 court file that the nature and circumstances of this offense must be viewed through the lens of an event inspired by the President of the United States.

Harden also added that his client’s actions appear “to have been spontaneous and triggered by the statements made during the Stop the Steal rally. She demanded that Jackson be released pending trial. This request was refused.

Although many rioters were released after committing various crimes, Jackson did not have the same privilege as his white counterparts.

