The capacity of China’s new coal-fired power plant in 2020 more than 3 …





(Renewal to delete distorted text in paragraph 3.) By David Stanway SHANGHAI, Feb.3 (Reuters) – China has commissioned 38.4 gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired electric capacity in 2020, according to a new international study, more than three times the amount built elsewhere in the world and potentially compromising its short circuit. long-term climate objectives. The country was praised last year after President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country "carbon neutral" by 2060. But regulators have since come under fire for failing to properly monitor the industry. coal-fired energy, a major source of greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Including decommissioning, China's coal-fired fleet capacity increased net 29.8 GW in 2020, even as the rest of the world shrank by 17.2 GW, according to a study released Wednesday by Global Energy Monitor (GEM), an American think tank, and the Helsinki-based Energy and Clean Air Research Center (CREA). "The galloping expansion of coal power is driven by the interest of power companies and local governments in maximizing capital spending, more than a real need for new capacity," said Lauri Myllyvirta, CREA chief analyst. The country's National Energy Administration (NEA) did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. China approved the construction of an additional 36.9 GW of coal-fired capacity last year, three times more than a year earlier, bringing the total under construction to 88.1 GW. It now has 247 GW of coal-fired electricity under development, enough to supply the whole of Germany. A team of central government environmental inspectors delivered a scathing assessment of China's energy regulator last Friday, accusing planners of failures and too focused on securing energy supplies. The NEA had allowed the construction of power plants in already polluted areas, while projects in less sensitive "coal-fired power stations" had not been carried out, they said. China has been criticized for pursuing an energy-intensive post-COVID recovery based on heavy industry and construction, and experts say new coal-fired power plants could end up becoming heavily indebted "stranded assets". Christine Shearer, director of GEM's coal program, said China must ensure that its short-term development plans align with long-term climate goals. "Hopefully, as the Chinese government determines its coal-fired power generation capacity targets for the next five-year plan (for 2021-2025), it will severely restrict or even end the construction of new coal-fired power plants and speed up pensions, "she said. (Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

