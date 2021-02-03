‘Reckless’ Boris Johnson visited a Scottish vaccine company where there was a coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson was criticized last night as being more reckless to visit a vaccine production company in Scotland despite a coronavirus outbreak at the site.

The Prime Minister visited Valneva, Livingston, last Thursday on a controversial trip to the north.

But the Daily Record can reveal that the visit came just 24 hours after a public health investigation at the site, which revealed 14 cases of coronavirus, about one in eight of the workforce.



(Image: Getty)



Labor MP for Lothian, Neil Findlay, said it was absolutely extraordinary that Johnson continued his politically motivated PR visit despite the outbreak.

He added: It is beyond recklessness and on the verge of criminal irresponsibility.

How much credibility does Johnson have now in teaching others to stay home while blatantly ignoring public health advice?

Johnsons’ trip to Scotland was criticized by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who questioned whether it was an essential trip.

She said: We are living in a global pandemic and every day I look at the camera and say: don’t travel unless it’s essential, work from home if you can. It should apply to all of us.

People like Boris Johnson and I have to work for reasons people understand, but we don’t have to travel across the UK. We have a duty to lead by example.

Johnson visited sites in Glasgow and West Lothian. A key stop on the journey was a stopover at the French biotechnology company Valneva, which is making a new Covid-19 vaccine.

Valnevas chief financial officer David Lawrence said Downing Street was made aware of the virus outbreak at the factory ahead of the trip.

He said: They were informed that we had reported some cases and had implemented our monitoring procedures.

The use of valneva jab has not yet been approved, but 100 million doses have been ordered for the UK government.

On the day of Valneva’s visit, Johnson tweeted: It’s great that @ValnevaSE is starting large-scale manufacturing of their potential vaccine, creating 100 highly skilled jobs at their Livingston facility.

Photos show Johnson meeting with the site manager. He was also seen holding equipment and waving. He wore a mask but conducted television interviews with his mask down.

NHS Lothian confirmed that an Incident Management Team (IMT) response was arranged last Wednesday the day before the trip after a suspected outbreak in Valneva.

As a result of the ITM, 14 positive cases have been identified, dating back to January 16.

According to the Scottish Government website, an IMT is summoned to handle a public health incident. It allows government agencies to minimize mortality and disease by identifying the source of exposure.

Lawrence confirmed that some cases were reported in mid-January and said staff were sent home to self-isolate.

When asked if there were any concerns about Johnson coming to the site, he said: Our team had approved all aspects of his visit from a security perspective and his visit was Covid compliant .

He said Valneva had been in contact with No10 staff and told them about the cases. He added: They were comfortable. We wouldn’t have left it there if we weren’t comfortable.

Lawrence said more than 100 employees are based at the site, but not all are working there at the same time.

He added: If we felt there was a risk to visitors or to the site, we would not have gone ahead. [with the visit].

When asked if the NHS Lothians figure of 14 positive cases was correct, he replied: That’s about right.

A UK government spokesperson said: The visit to the Valneva Livingston factory was Covid compliant. Valneva had approved all aspects of the visit from a safety point of view and the site manager is confident that no risk was taken.

It is understood that no official is self-isolating following the trip.

In addition to the order for 100 million doses, the government has also retained options on an additional 90 million doses for supply between 2023 and 2025.

The jab, which is still in the testing stage, is expected to be administered in two doses and is ongoing at the site.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng recently said: This latest deal will ensure we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in 2021 and beyond.

Backed by a major investment from the UK government, the Valnevas site in Scotland will be a central vaccine production hub, working hard to ensure we can quickly deploy jabs across the UK if their candidate is approved, while supporting high quality local jobs.

SNP MP George Adam said: These actions are patently irresponsible. Boris Johnson and his advisers play political games with people’s lives. The company has done nothing wrong, but there is no doubt that No10 would continue this visit after being informed in advance of the occurrence of a Covid outbreak.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: Throughout the current lockdown we have been very clear on the need to avoid non-essential travel and to follow stay-at-home guidelines to reduce transmission of the virus.