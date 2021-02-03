Turkey-Greece crisis talks: an exercise in minimum expectations

WASHINGTON DC: After four tumultuous years of Donald Trump’s reign, Joe Biden entered the White House with a busy national agenda, including the ongoing pandemic and its economic repercussions, but also the gnawing issue of race relations. As such, one would expect Biden to put America’s foreign relations on the back burner, at least for now.

However, Biden has a solid background in high-level diplomacy, recording several years of engagement with friends and foes of the Americas, projecting US national interests abroad. Now that he has assumed the highest office in the country, he is committed to restoring the image of the Americas on the world stage.

Coincidentally, the Bidens’ tenure began just days before the long-awaited talks between Greece and Turkey took place in Istanbul, the latest in the protracted territorial conflict that has long threatened the peace of the Mediterranean Sea. .



A photo released by the Greek Ministry of National Defense on August 26, 2020 shows Hellenic Navy ships participating in a military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean, August 25, 2020 (AFP / Greek Ministry of Defense / File Photo)

Delayed by several months, and following a relative easing of tensions, the talks between Greece and Turkey are, on the surface at least, an exercise in minimum expectations. Exploratory talks resumed after a five-year hiatus, picking up where they left off in 2016.

Little progress towards normalizing relations was made between 2002 and 2016, a period in which some 60 rounds of talks took place. There are few signs that things will be any different this time around.

However, Biden is not Trump. It will take very little time for him to familiarize himself with the dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean and his active involvement in the handling of the matter by the State services is beyond doubt.

Additionally, Biden will end the Trump-era practice of direct diplomacy between the White House and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, preferring to act through standard institutional channels instead.

Greece has reason to be optimistic about the US position. Biden has repeatedly endorsed the Greek position on de-escalation, resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and the use of international law. He is also a supporter of the religious rights of the Greek minority in Turkey, and in particular of the role of the patriarchate in Istanbul.

Either way, Greek-American relations are at their peak, having been strengthened during the Trump years and bolstered by multiple trade and mutual defense agreements.

Biden also surrounded himself with seasoned diplomats and advisers who worked with him during his eight-year tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president, and whose concern for peace and stability in the region is echoed in Greek rhetoric and political initiatives.

On the other hand, a big question mark hangs over the Washingtons Turkey file. Ankaras’ flourishing relations with Moscow and his purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system have led to US sanctions that Biden will not be in a hurry to lift.

Turkey’s position in NATO has been weakened, leaving member states, including France, to question its reliability. Indeed, Washington considers the presence of S-400 on Turkish soil as a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO’s defense systems in general.

This is not the only problem that is hurting the bilateral relationship. Ankara continues to complain about the perceived US role in the 2016 coup attempt and rejects US accusations against its state bank Halkbank over its alleged role in helping Iran escape US sanctions.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) shake hands in front of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Grove Hotel in Watford, North East London. (AFP / Murat Cetinmuhurda / Turkish Presidential Press Service / File photo)

Even more revealing is the point of view that emerged from discussions between Jake Sullivan, Bidens’ national security adviser, and Bjoern Seibert, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyens, Chief of Staff, who agreed to work together. on issues of mutual interest, including China and Turkey, according to a White House statement.

Tying Turkey to China, America’s main geopolitical adversary, is a blow to Erdogans’ hopes of a close relationship with the new Biden administration.

If the United States chooses to get involved in the Greece-Turkey dispute, Athens rightly expects to reap the rewards. Still, it would be premature to assume that the Biden administration will automatically exert pressure on Turkey.

First, exploratory interviews are informal and do not require mediation. Speaking to each other directly, even if disagreements are important, is better than having external sponsors.

Second, Turkey is currently trying to recalibrate its relations with the West as well as with countries closer to its country, including the Gulf states and Israel. The United States will likely give Turkey the benefit of the doubt, at least in the early stages of the new administration, and give it time to demonstrate its willingness to constructively cooperate.

Third, despite all of Turkey’s recent acts of bravado, the country remains a potentially critical ally for the United States in an extremely volatile region. Not only does Turkey have NATO’s second largest army, but it also has the strategic positioning to curb Russia’s ambitions in the Middle East, particularly in Syria.

By the time the talks ended on January 25, a few facts stood out.



Turkish President and Justice and Development (AK) Party Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a parliamentary group meeting on January 27, 2021 at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (GNAT) in Ankara. (AFP / File Photo)

Although the talks were scheduled to take place on a purely technical level, the Turkish delegation included Erdogans trusted adviser Ibrahim Kalin. The move was likely intended to underscore Turkey’s sincerity in bringing the talks to a successful conclusion, a message its foreign minister conveyed to EU officials the day before.

Another interesting fact is that both sides followed the common practice of not revealing the content of their discussions. This is largely a positive sign, as press leaks are typically aimed at shifting the blame to the opposite side and undermining the prospects for a positive outcome.

More encouragingly, Greece and Turkey agreed to proceed to the next round of negotiations in March, this time in Athens.

Washington, like Brussels, welcomed the discussions and stressed the importance of dialogue between the two parties. Confirming their attempt to take an equidistant approach, the United States will continue to encourage Athens and Ankara to resolve at least some of their differences.

For Greece, these are limited and specific: the determination of the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea and the delimitation of the respective exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of the two countries.

For Turkey, on the other hand, the list includes issues such as minority rights, the demilitarization of the Greek Dodecanese Islands, and the alignment of Greece’s maritime borders with the Aegean Sea (6 miles) with its airspace in the same area (10 miles).



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reason to be optimistic about the American position under the Biden administration. (AFP / File Photo)

What is certain, except for big surprises, is that the US (and the EU) will refrain from further sanctions against Turkey.

The pre-existing issues related to the Aegean conflict and the Cyprus problem, the main points of contention for many decades, have recently been compounded by zero-sum games over oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as by the migrant and refugee crisis, further fueled by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fact that other states with interests in the region, such as Cyprus, Israel, France, Italy, Libya and Egypt, are now part of the broader Eastern Mediterranean dispute raises the stakes and pushes Greece and Turkey to adopt maximalist positions.

For all Washingtons keen to see normalization, it is highly unlikely that concrete progress will be made in the months to come.

