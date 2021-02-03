PM ready to resign if the opp “ returns all the looted wealth ”





Prime Minister Imran Khan made an offer to the opposition on Tuesday saying he was prepared to step down from his office on condition that he returned the money they ‘stole’ to the country, a TV channel reported private.

“I will resign tomorrow if you deposit the money you looted in the public treasury,” he said at the cabinet meeting while discussing the general political situation in the country. He challenged the opposition to resign from the assemblies and said if they had had the courage to step down, they would never have chosen the path to flee the country. The prime minister called on the main opposition leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to return the money they looted from the country.

He also criticized the decision of the main opposition parties to run for the Senate. “They also did not embark on a long march nor did they succeed in bringing people together. [for their cause]», Remarked the Prime Minister. “December 31, then January 31, came and went,” he said, referring to the first and later date PDM had set for the prime minister’s resignation. While mocking the January 31 deadline for opposition parties, he said neither their resignation came nor that they were unable to rally the public and bring a long march to Islamabad. “It takes a lot of courage to submit a resignation,” he said, further mocking the fact that those who ran away after getting an NRO might dare to adopt the resignation option. A few days ago, the Prime Minister had also asked the opposition to provide the details of “even 1000 bank accounts” to the electoral commission of the Pakistani control committee which is examining the foreign financing case against the PTI. He said the PTI submitted details of 40,000 bank accounts it received funding through before the 2018 election and claimed that when they were reviewed they would “all become clear.”

