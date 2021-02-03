Donald Trump’s campaign owes nearly half of its debt to his own business, new documents show





The Trump campaign may continue to fundraise after claiming more than $ 2.7 million in debt in its last federal financial report of the year, nearly half of which is owed to a shell company created and managed by senior campaign officials.

The dossier, submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, also found that the campaign had repaid more than $ 11 million in illegal donations to nearly 4,300 contributors after the November election, although as a senior campaign official the Told Salon, the Republican National Committee automatically redirected excessive repeat donations from the Trump campaign to the RNC.

In general terms, perhaps the most notable information from the last report is the sharp drop in income. In the first 19 days after Trump’s election defeat, his campaign and the RNC raised more than $ 207 million with a fundraising rampage linked to the false allegation that Democrats stole the election, suggesting that the money would be used to fund a challenging multi-state legal system that would reverse the outcome. Targeted donors were told in fine print that part of their contributions would go towards paying off campaign debt, but that flow dried up when Trump began to divert money to his new PAC leadership.

But the new filing shows that in the weeks between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31, the campaign saw its stock of cash plummet, ending the year with $ 10.7 million in stock – less than one percent of the most. billion dollars raised over Trump has been in power for four years. In the same time frame, Trump’s new PAC, Save America, raised around $ 31 million, according to its year-end filing, barely the love at first sight some observers had anticipated.

However, the debt means the campaign can legally continue to raise funds until it meets what it owes, including through efforts like the post-election blitz, which split funds between the campaign and other entities, like Save America – which could double as Trump’s personal account. In this way, the campaign can potentially serve as a sort of indirect source of income for the former president. While the Senate impeachment verdict does not prevent him from running for elected office in the future, Trump may also reserve the right to keep the ongoing campaign for 2024.

Notably, more than $ 1 million of this debt is owed to an entity called American Made Media Consultants (AMMC), a shell company created and run by senior officials including former campaign manager Brad Parscale and former White House political adviser Jared Kushner, son of Trump. -in law. The AMMC was structured so that the campaign paid the company directly, and then the AMMC paid the providers for digital and media services. It quickly became by far the campaign’s largest supplier, receiving more than $ 700 million in about 18 months, according to documents filed by the FEC. Campaign finance experts say the shell system is illegal because it hides and distorts the true destinations and use of donor funds.

But this shell system not only hides the true suppliers of the campaign, it also hides AMMC’s own debts. This means that the campaign either owes money to unknown companies through the AMMC or owes money to its own officials. Campaign finance expert Brett Kappel told Salon that such a system would appeal to a campaign that needs or wants to prioritize who it pays and when.

“In the days leading up to the election, the Trump campaign was strapped for cash, and it appears they chose to defer payments to vendors they knew they wouldn’t complain about – like the US Treasury, to whom the campaign still owes $ 600,000, “Kappel said, referring to the second largest debt listed in the campaign’s latest filing.” Some of these vendors have strong ties to the campaign, and some like American Made Media, themselves employ campaign officials. These companies probably wouldn’t mind waiting for their payments, at least not so much. “

The financial report also shows that the campaign repaid more than $ 11 million in illegal donations. All of these repayments came after the election, meaning that the campaign could have effectively treated these illegal donations as interest-free loans, spent the money before the election, and paid it back through contributions collected afterwards.

It is also significant that the Trump campaign reimbursement lists appear to have shortened. In the weeks leading up to the election, the FEC repeatedly notified the campaign that it would have to reimburse or re-designate money from thousands of donors who had exceeded the legal limit ($ 5,600 combined for the primary and general elections; $ 2,800 for each election individually). While these notices are quite common, some of the donor lists at the maximum were extraordinarily long, several hundred pages longer than the notifications sent to the Biden campaign.

This is likely the result of a relatively new fundraising option, where donors can choose to automatically repeat contributions. Over time these add up, and as Trump’s campaign began fundraising almost immediately after he took office in 2017, the chances of regular donors peaking were high. But something counterintuitive has happened: It would seem logical that more regular donors are reaching their limits as time goes on, but the FEC’s notifications to the Trump campaign have shrunk considerably as the election approaches. .

A senior campaign official told the Salon that the campaign captured and redirected surpluses to the Republican National Committee: “We are removing people from the list and RNC donations once again,” the official said, adding that the RNC had built the automated process – not the campaign. . The official did not respond when asked whether donors had been informed that their money had been redirected or whether they had been given the opportunity to collect or reallocate their contributions themselves.

In an email to Salon, a spokesperson for the RNC pushed back the characterization, explaining that committees participating in joint fundraising agreements typically transfer surpluses, and in this case, the arrangement was “part of the disclaimer ”and that donors had the flexibility to change where their money goes before making the contribution.

“To be clear: if a donor had already hit the Trump Campaign Max and was going to make another contribution to the Trump Campaign, there is no mechanism in place that would automatically send that donation to the RNC,” the spokesperson. “It would be the responsibility of the Trump campaign to pay him back.”

This article has been updated with comments from the RNC.

