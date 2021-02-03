India offers limitless defense potential, PM Modi says as Aero India kicks off in Bangalore

The country’s leading aerospace and defense exhibition, Aero India 2021, kicked off at Yelahanka Air Base in Bangalore on Wednesday. Before the official opening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to hail the event as “a great platform for collaboration”.

“India offers unlimited potential in the field of defense and aerospace. Aero India is a formidable platform for collaboration in these fields. The Indian government has introduced futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will give a new impetus in our quest to become Aatmanirbhar, “Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is in Bangalore to attend the event. There are plans to release the DRDO Export Compendium, a New Procedure for the Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) and other documents.

“The Aero India 21 will display India’s vast potential and the myriad opportunities our country offers in the defense and aerospace industry. It also promises to be the world’s premier aero and aerospace exhibition. hybrid defense, ”Defense Union Minister Rajnath Singh said at the event. “Despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am happy to see so many participants in this year’s event. It comes from the world’s leading countries in the military and aviation fields,” he said. he also declared.

The 13th edition of a three-day exhibition, Aero India is held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. It was billed as the “first hybrid aerospace show” by officials as there will be physical and virtual exhibits due to the Covid-19 pandemic. People attending the event must carry a negative RT-PCR report for the Covid-19 test.

According to a statement, DRDO will exhibit its latest defense technologies and demonstrate many systems. One of the main attractions of the DRDO will include flying displays of the Airborne Remote Warning and Control System (AEW & C), Tejas Light Fighter Aircraft (LCA) and LCA Navy.