How Anthony Fauci beat Donald Trump in 2020





These comments were indicative of Trump’s broader message to the public last fall regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic: Who are you going to believe – me or Anthony Fauci?

(Fauci, in case you’ve been living on another planet for the past few years, is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.)

It was a fight Trump shouldn’t have picked, according to detailed poll analysis by Tony Fabrizio, the lead pollster in the former president’s re-election campaign. (The document was obtained and published, in its entirety, by Politico.)

In fact, it may well have cost Trump the election.

What Fabrizio did was provide a detailed breakdown of the electorate in 10 states based on the averages of polls and publicly available polls. The five “returned” states where Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020 (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) and the five “detained” states which were closely fought but Trump won in 2016 and 2020 (Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.)

And here is what he concluded about Trump, Fauci and the virus:

“Overall approval for the POTUS position was mixed with a majority of voters in ‘reverse’ states disapproving while voters in ‘detained’ states were split in the middle. However, POTUS scored negative on coronavirus (CV) management in both groups, particularly in the reversed states.

Conversely, Fauci garnered nearly 3-for-1 positive work approval over handling the CV as a whole, with Fauci critics voting overwhelmingly for POTUS while Fauci supporters voted for Biden by wide margins, especially in the “inverted” states.

Then there is this, again from Fabrizio:

“The coronavirus (CV) was the main problem in both groups of state – more so in the ‘reverse’ states – and Biden brought those voters almost 3 to 1. The economy came in second and POTUS was crushed Biden with those voters by 6 to 1 or better margin. “

So, in short:

* Voters in all 10 states overwhelmingly approved of how Fauci did his job while viewing Trump’s handling of the virus in a much more negative light – especially in the five states that Joe Biden reversed (and were the basis of his victory of 306 votes in the electoral college.).

* Coronavirus was the dominant problem in all 10 states studied, and in the five Biden returned, the former vice president crushed Trump among voters who named the fight against Covid-19 as the main problem in the election.

(Remember that in the 2020 national exit polls, a majority of voters – 52% – said containing the coronavirus was more important than rebuilding the economy – and those voters chose Biden over Trump by 60 points.)

While a number of factors are involved in how voters decide which candidate to support, it seems relatively clear from this data set that in states where the election has been won (and lost), Trump’s decision to a) attack Fauci and b) force voters to choose between Fauci’s take on the virus and his view condemned him.

Trump has always touted his ability to pick the right fights at the right time for his own survival. But in the case of Fauci and the 2020 election, he picked the wrong guy at the wrong time.

