US-China talks to slow down under Biden





Newly-elected US President Joe Biden has no pressing desire to continue with US-China trade talks and is more likely to focus on Iran and Russia. In an interview with Hamish Douglass, chief investment officer of Magellan, former CIA analyst and chief executive of the China Strategies Group, Chris Johnson, shared his thoughts on how the United States would work with China in the future. There had been a lot of speculation about what US President Joe Biden would negotiate with China in the wake of the increasingly antagonistic US-China trade tensions under the Trump presidency. Johnson told Douglass he expected China not to be high on Bidens’ agenda and that he would be more likely to hold talks privately. The incoming team has similar concerns about democracy and patterns of economic behavior towards China, but they are less focused than the outgoing presidency on the fact that this is a Soviet-style competition. that undermines our society and our democracy, I don’t have the feeling that they have it existential feel. This will mean more behind-the-scenes discussions rather than in public, better coordination and more stability between the two nations, Johnson said. At the top of Bidens’ foreign policy agenda will be the deal with Iran, which is difficult, and how to respond to Russian piracy, which is a huge problem. There is no pressing desire to resume a strategic and economic dialogue with China anytime soon. He said Biden had previously worked closely with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping during his time in the Obama administration and had a good measure of his character. Biden has a good measure of Xi Jinping and is well aware of what he’s up to in terms of goals and political acumen. There is a realization that the Chinese Communist Party is not about to collapse, it will be there as a leader until it is ready to leave and the party collapses. not. It is a much more solid judgment on which to base your strategy than hoping for a collapse. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index returned 13.4% over one year as of February 1, 2021, compared to 2.3% of the S&P 500. Performance of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index against the S&P 500 over one year as of February 1, 2021

