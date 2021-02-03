



PTI insists on keeping its examination secret

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Acting contrary to what Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) insists on keeping foreign funding controls secret.

In a written statement filed with the review panel, the PTI rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public offer to end all forms of secrecy during the review and trial of the ongoing foreign funding case. The offer was made during his recent visit to the former tribal area.

Bearing in mind this offer, the petitioner and founding member of the PTI, Akbar S. Babar, had filed a request with the committee on January 26 last to request copies of all PTI financial documents, including 23 PTI bank statements for most concealed from the ECP and revealed on the instructions of the SBP. .

The request had requested access as a legal right of the complainant under Article 5 (4) of the 2002 Ordinance on Political Parties and Article 203 (5) of the 2017 Election Law, in addition to the ECP order of May 30, 2018 and the IHC order of December 4, 2019.

However, in his handwritten statement, PTI lawyer Shah Khawar, while denying the petitioner access to PTI documents, said that the party chairman’s statement had been misinterpreted, which does not amount to provide documents provided by respondents (PTI) and documents collected by this review committee. Then he will argue that the petitioner’s request for access to documents be rejected, sources familiar with the development have revealed.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah, assisted by Badar Iqbal Chaudhry, has repeatedly insisted on access to defendants’ documents as a legal right ratified by the ECP in its orders as well as by the IHC when the PTI had filed petitions and written petitions demanding secrecy. He argued how the petitioner could assist the review board when critical evidence was withheld from him. He said the main responsibility of the committee was to research the facts: how can it conduct fact-finding on documents without granting the petitioner their legal right to access the same orders in violation of the PCE which specifically state that all Case record is part of the public record.

Ahmad Hassan Shah demanded a written order from the Committee on the matter before deciding how to proceed. He said the issue of access to documents could no longer be left open. He said that access to PTI documents is a right that will not be granted in the interest of transparency and fair play. He added that he and his lawyers would decide on their future course of action after the Committee’s order on the matter at its next meeting on January 09.

