DUP launches campaign to abandon Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland | Politics





The Democratic Unionist Party has launched an official and coordinated campaign to have the Northern Ireland protocol withdrawn from the Brexit deal. This marks a rapid escalation in tensions with Boris Johnson, who rose to power following a furnace-ready Brexit deal that included a trade barrier in the Irish Sea that the DUP opposed. In a statement, Democratic Unionists pledged to actively oppose at every opportunity any negative measures, laws or bills which continue to flow from the protocol and which undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the UK domestic market. And they have warned Dublin and London that the party will not participate in any discussions with the Irish government over the protocol, worryingly warning that North-South relations will be affected. Using the slogan restore our place in the UK internal market, he said he will work with other trade unionists to send a unified message to Johnson. He also pledged to oppose any measure related to the Stormont protocol that would undermine the internal market and launch an e-petition with the ambition of getting enough signatures to force a debate on the issue in parliament. Lisa O’Carroll

(@lisaocarroll) NEW: This is DUP’s anti-protocol campaign. Launched today, warning Dublin and London that “North-South relations will be affected” pic.twitter.com/nKjv23unW6

DUP leader Arlene Foster will have a virtual meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday in addition to a conference call with Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maro Efovi. So far, Foster has been largely concerned about the Covid crisis at home, leaving the anti-protocol protests to DUP MPs at Westminster, including Ian Paisley. But the EU’s decision on Friday to quickly trigger and revoke Article 16 of the protocol in a vaccine trade war has united and encouraged Westminster and national leaders. The DUP statement claimed that the EU’s decision revealed that its commitment to the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement was not born out of political expediency. Behind the scenes briefings were also held with the European Research Group with individual MPs such as Sir Bernard Jenkins expressing great interest in the cause. The launch of their battle against Brexit came at the end of a day where Michael Gove pledged to work with the EU to end some of the Brexit issues that have rocked the NI community at large, including new rules on transporting pets and importing plants. English garden centers. He also said he would address the imminent end of a three-month grace period for checks on certain products, including chilled meats such as British sausages and big batches from supermarkets. We need to make sure that supermarkets and other traders can continue, as they are now, to be able to provide consumers with the products they need. Gove admitted damage had been done, but said the flashback on Section 16 showed they just screwed up. However, the DUP maintains that the EU decision caused lasting damage and aggravated the idea of ​​the EU playing quickly and freely with Northern Ireland, on the one hand attempting to demand from the UK government that ” it enforces its obligations while being prepared to waive elements of the protocol. when it meets the needs of the EU. It’s unbearable, he says.







