Trump’s allied lobbying firm closes after Biden win, DC protests





President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet each other aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, United States, Jan.20, 2021.

Carlos Barria | Reuters

A lobby store co-founded by leaders of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign is shutting down after Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Avenue Strategies was co-founded by Barry Bennett after Trump’s initial victory almost four years ago. Bennett now says that after the protests outside his office building, located less than a five-minute walk from the White House, it’s time for the company to shut down. Bennett was a senior adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

The shutdown comes in the wake of Trump’s loss to Biden, making Avenue Strategies one of the first lobby stores with direct ties to Trump to do so. The firm has dubbed itself “Sherpa” for potential clients seeking access to Trump’s White House and a new Washington under that administration.

Bennett, in emails to CNBC, did not say the loss of Trump was the reason he was shutting down the company. Instead, he pointed to the recent violence in Washington DC as the motivation to move on.

“The office is in the middle of BLM [Black Lives Matter] square and one block from the White House. Turbulent neighborhood, “Bennett told CNBC in an email on Tuesday, highlighting the November violence which he said took place outside the Avenue Strategies office.” Covid and the violence made it impossible to continue to keep the office open. “

“Will announce a non-partisan link soon. But the avenue office is over,” he said. “Joining a new business,” he noted, while declining to provide further details at this time. Bennett did not respond when asked if the loss of Trump was another reason he decided to shut down the business.

The company was also co-founded by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, but he left Avenue Strategies in 2017.

Bennett’s company was filled with lobbyists who had ties to Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, including others who worked on the former Commander-in-Chief’s 2016 campaign and Ben’s presidential campaign leaders. Carson. Carson was Trump’s secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For Avenue Strategies, 2020 seems to have been its best year financially. Data from the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) shows they had at least five clients who paid nearly $ 1 million on a wide variety of issues, including those related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Bennett and his team lobbied the White House, Commerce Department, Treasury Department, State Department, Homeland Security and National Security Council, among others, according to data from the CRP.

