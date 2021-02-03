PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on February 4





The Chauri Chaura incident took place on February 4, 1922 in Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of British India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations by videoconference on February 4, 2021. The Prime Minister will also issue a postage stamp linked to the Chauri Chaura incident. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, will be present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh is currently in full preparation to celebrate the centenary of the historic Chauri Chaura incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on February 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. via videoconference: Prime Minister’s Office (file photo) pic.twitter.com/5EI3IZKkSK ANI (@ANI)

February 2, 2021 Highlights Statewide celebrations for the Chauri Chaura incident will begin on February 4, 2021. A special clean-up campaign is being held today across the state. The centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident will be marked with special Martyrs Samadhi programs in each district of the state. There will also be morning marches (prabhat pheris) in the districts with students from schools, cadets, and NSS and NCC scouts and guides participating and holding banners and posters showcasing valor and courage. great freedom fighters. Police bands will also play national tunes at martyriums, educational institutions and other places. Additionally, many students, artists and individuals will participate in a collective recitation by Vande Mataram at 10 a.m. on February 4. What is the Chauri Chaura incident? The Chauri Chaura incident took place on February 4, 1922 in Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district in British India. The non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was then underway. A large group of protesters participating in the non-cooperation movement clashed with the police in Chauri Chaura who opened fire. In retaliation, the protesters attacked the police and set the police station on fire, killing all police inside. At least 22 police officers and three civilians were killed in the incident. Mahatma Gandhi, who was strictly against violence, quashed the non-cooperation movement at the national level on February 12, 1922, after this tragic incident.







