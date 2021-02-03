African countries look beyond the west for vaccines

African countries are looking beyond the West in the global vaccine race dominated by Europe and the United States, with policymakers on the continent looking for blows from Russia and China.

Country officials from Kenya to Guinea are in talks with China and Russia to purchase vaccines to complete the WHO-backed global Covax facility that aims to provide developing countries with enough doses for at least 20% of their population.

Nigeria’s medicines regulator has received dossiers for two vaccines, from Russia and India, as Africa’s most populous country seeks to bypass the global shortage, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters on Monday evening. . It has been difficult for African countries to purchase western jabs as most have been pre-ordered by richer countries.

“We keep a strict eye on. . . the vaccine rush, which has pitted some countries against each other in Europe, as rich and high-income countries have prepaid to allocate vaccines, ”he said. WHO has estimated that 95% of the vaccines produced so far have gone to 10 wealthy countries.

Mr. Ehanire did not name the vaccines being considered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. But Russia has heavily promoted its flagship Sputnik V vaccine, which has shown 91.6% effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials, according to a Lancet peer review published on Tuesday. Guinea and Algeria have already approved the use of Sputnik.

China has made vaccine diplomacy a key aspect of its outreach in Africa over the past year, with President Xi Jinping pledging in August that vaccinating Africans will be a “priority.” But while its main Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for home use in China, it has yet to be delivered to the mainland.

Boss Mustapha, head of the Nigerian presidential task force on Covid-19, has warned that the rapid pace of vaccinations in other parts of the world could prevent Nigerians from traveling freely. “So we need to try as much as possible to get on the right track with vaccination,” he told reporters.

Officials said Nigeria will receive an initial batch of 16 million doses starting this month via Covax. They expect to receive 41 million more doses by the end of April via an African Union initiative that secured 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 270 million more doses for the continent.

This week, South Africa took delivery of its first batch of Covishield, the Indian name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Pretoria has ordered doses of 1.5 million doses to immunize health workers after criticizing the country that it relied too much on Covax deliveries.

Health workers in Yaba, Lagos © Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP / Getty



Richard Mihigo, immunization and vaccine development coordinator at the WHO Africa regional office, said that between deliveries from Covax and their own bilateral purchases, African countries could realistically aim to immunize 30 to 35% of their populations by the end of the year.

Patrick Amoth, director general of health at the Kenya Ministry of Health, said Nairobi was working with Covax to get some 20 million free doses this year. But he said the country was in talks with China, Russia and India over other vaccines. “We’re going to end up with a hybrid system in which we have a variety of vaccines,” he said.

The capacity of the cold chain in Africa has raised concerns, but the AU, together with national and state governments, said local refrigeration capacity has been boosted in recent months.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, which has flown medical supplies to countries in Africa and Latin America, has established an airlift to carry cold vaccines from Shenzhen in China to Addis Ababa. From there, the jabs could be distributed across Africa, the airline said.

Africa has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic, recording just 4% of global deaths for 17% of the world’s population, according to official figures. But he is currently experiencing a second wave worse than the first.