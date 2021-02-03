Politics
African countries look beyond the west for vaccines
African countries are looking beyond the West in the global vaccine race dominated by Europe and the United States, with policymakers on the continent looking for blows from Russia and China.
Country officials from Kenya to Guinea are in talks with China and Russia to purchase vaccines to complete the WHO-backed global Covax facility that aims to provide developing countries with enough doses for at least 20% of their population.
Nigeria’s medicines regulator has received dossiers for two vaccines, from Russia and India, as Africa’s most populous country seeks to bypass the global shortage, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters on Monday evening. . It has been difficult for African countries to purchase western jabs as most have been pre-ordered by richer countries.
“We keep a strict eye on. . . the vaccine rush, which has pitted some countries against each other in Europe, as rich and high-income countries have prepaid to allocate vaccines, ”he said. WHO has estimated that 95% of the vaccines produced so far have gone to 10 wealthy countries.
Mr. Ehanire did not name the vaccines being considered by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. But Russia has heavily promoted its flagship Sputnik V vaccine, which has shown 91.6% effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials, according to a Lancet peer review published on Tuesday. Guinea and Algeria have already approved the use of Sputnik.
China has made vaccine diplomacy a key aspect of its outreach in Africa over the past year, with President Xi Jinping pledging in August that vaccinating Africans will be a “priority.” But while its main Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for home use in China, it has yet to be delivered to the mainland.
Boss Mustapha, head of the Nigerian presidential task force on Covid-19, has warned that the rapid pace of vaccinations in other parts of the world could prevent Nigerians from traveling freely. “So we need to try as much as possible to get on the right track with vaccination,” he told reporters.
Officials said Nigeria will receive an initial batch of 16 million doses starting this month via Covax. They expect to receive 41 million more doses by the end of April via an African Union initiative that secured 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 270 million more doses for the continent.
This week, South Africa took delivery of its first batch of Covishield, the Indian name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Pretoria has ordered doses of 1.5 million doses to immunize health workers after criticizing the country that it relied too much on Covax deliveries.
Richard Mihigo, immunization and vaccine development coordinator at the WHO Africa regional office, said that between deliveries from Covax and their own bilateral purchases, African countries could realistically aim to immunize 30 to 35% of their populations by the end of the year.
Patrick Amoth, director general of health at the Kenya Ministry of Health, said Nairobi was working with Covax to get some 20 million free doses this year. But he said the country was in talks with China, Russia and India over other vaccines. “We’re going to end up with a hybrid system in which we have a variety of vaccines,” he said.
The capacity of the cold chain in Africa has raised concerns, but the AU, together with national and state governments, said local refrigeration capacity has been boosted in recent months.
Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, which has flown medical supplies to countries in Africa and Latin America, has established an airlift to carry cold vaccines from Shenzhen in China to Addis Ababa. From there, the jabs could be distributed across Africa, the airline said.
Africa has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic, recording just 4% of global deaths for 17% of the world’s population, according to official figures. But he is currently experiencing a second wave worse than the first.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]