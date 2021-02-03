Imran launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched the national coronavirus vaccination campaign, with the first dose given to a doctor here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister urged people to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19 to stop its spread.

After witnessing the administration of vaccines to health workers, the prime minister said that in the first phase, health workers, who were on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus, as well as people vulnerable due to of age, would be vaccinated.

He thanked China for providing 0.5 million doses of vaccine to Pakistan, which, he said, would be judiciously distributed to all provinces.

Imran urged health workers to have them vaccinated mainly in accordance with international practice. Imran said although the coronavirus in Pakistan is easing with the grace of Allah Almighty, the people should nevertheless continue to take precautionary measures and follow SOPs, including the use of face masks. He said that unlike various countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, where an estimated 400,000 and 100,000 people respectively lost their lives due to Covid-19 and their economies severely affected due to the lockdowns, the Pakistan’s economy, with the exception of the service sector, was open. and move on. We have already opened schools and will also open hostels. Coronavirus cases are on the decline, but we must continue to monitor SOPs, he argued.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, announced on Tuesday that Pakistan would start its first vaccination campaign from Wednesday (today). According to Dr Faisal Sultan, health and frontline workers will first be vaccinated. Speaking to a private news channel here, SAPM said after healthcare and frontline workers, people over 60 will be vaccinated later this month.

He said getting the COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary and the government will not force anyone to get the vaccine. He said the vaccine would be available for free at all public hospitals. He said the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine arrived on Monday and the Pakistani people are grateful to China for making it all possible.

Pakistan has asked China for one million more doses, he said, adding that the country was also set to receive 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as part of a global program. Around six million doses will also arrive by the end of March under the COVAX program, added Faisal Sultan. He further explained that in the first quarter (January-March), the government will be able to procure one million doses of the vaccine.

We believe we can get more doses in the future, he said. Responding to a question, he said the government had allocated initial funding of $ 150 million to purchase vaccines directly from the international market to vaccinate 220 million people in Pakistan. He said Pakistan was already engaged with various other international companies to get vaccinated, adding that 70% of the population will be vaccinated well before the targeted first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the national tally of active corona cases was recorded on Tuesday at 33,365 with another 1,220 people testing positive and 1,285 recovering from the disease within 24 hours.

Sixty-three patients died in the 24 hours of which 53 were under treatment in hospital and 10 in their respective homes or in quarantine, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

In the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have been in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Maximum fans were occupied in four main areas, including Multan 45 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC) 35 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

Maximum oxygen beds were occupied in Peshawar 42%, Multan 33%, Karachi 33% and Rawalpindi 22%. Around 295 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. About 38,813 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,355 in Sindh, 14,879 in Punjab, 6,296 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,171 in Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC), 424 in Balouchistan, 361 in GB and 327 in AJK.

About 502,537 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant number with a recovery rate of over 90%. Since the pandemic epidemic, a total of 547,648 cases have been detected, including AJK 9,050, Balochistan 18,830, GB 4,909, ICT 41,493, KP 67,419, Punjab 158,220 and Sindh 247,727.

About 11,746 deaths have been recorded nationwide since the contagion erupted. About 4,004 perished in Sind, 4,793 in Punjab, 1,912 in KP, 475 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 264 in AJK. A total of 8,005,794 tests have been performed to date, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would consult with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on the design of a mechanism for delivering the coronavirus vaccine to potential pilgrims as part of the Haj government program, Deputy Secretary Haj Shahid Ahmed Sindhu said on Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos