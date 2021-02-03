Chapter 2 “ The day of liberation be declared a national holiday





Fans of movie star Kannada Yash want July 16, 2021 to be declared a national holiday. The reason? When is the day KGF: Chapter 2 comes out this year. The highly anticipated release date of KGF: Chapter 2 was recently announced by the makers and the star himself. The sequel to the hit gangster drama Kannada KGF, Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to announce the release date. He wrote: “# KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. # KGFChapter2onJuly16” In another post, Yash tweeted a poster for the upcoming episode and wrote: “Fasten your seat belt because the date is set.” Posted on Jan. 29, Yash’s tweet garnered several thousand retweets and likes on the microblogging site Twitter. But the excitement among the fans had only just begun. A super Yash fan took it up a notch and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly asking the Prime Minister to declare July 16 a national holiday on the release day of KGF: Chapter 2. With a subject line: “Declare National Day 7/16/2021 Friday,” the letter read: “As we all know, the most anticipated Yash KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on 7/16/2021 Friday. People are looking forward to the movie, so we ask you to declare a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. It’s not just a movie, it’s our emotion. “ Shared by a Twitter user who goes by the pseudonym @styles_rocking, the letter quickly began to make the rounds on social media. As the army of Yash fans amplified the letter on Twitter, many more tweeted directly to Modi, calling on the PM to consider their request. KGF: Chapter 2 The release was originally scheduled for October 23, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, filming was halted and the release date had to be postponed. The Hindi rights to the film have been purchased by Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment from Ritesh Sidhwani, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will distribute the film in Kerala. KGF Chapter 2 was produced by Vijay Kirgandur.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos