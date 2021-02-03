Pakistan begins vaccine deployment – Pakistan





Imran praises his team in China for vaccine – 50-year-old doctor receives first vaccine 63 more Covid patients die in one day

ISLAMABAD: Almost a year after the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which killed 11,746 and infected more than half a million in the country, the government began on Tuesday to vaccinate the warriors of first line, with a 50-year-old male doctor being the first health worker (HCW) in the country to receive the vaccine.

As a nationwide campaign officially kicks off Wednesday (today) in which more than a million healthcare workers will be vaccinated against the coronavirus within a two-month period, an anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist Professor Rana Imran Sikander, was the first doctor to be vaccinated against the disease at the PM’s office in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Khan said: I congratulate my team who worked quickly and the vaccine was imported. We also thank China for providing vaccines. Just as the vaccine was inoculated to a doctor, it will be given to frontline health workers who have treated patients with Covid-19.

In a second phase, people of an age group [over 65] will be vaccinated. The vaccine is distributed fairly in all provinces and no one should think that a province has received more doses.

As the first tranche of the vaccine was sent to all federating units, the prime minister urged all registered healthcare workers to get vaccinated as they were considered the most vulnerable in the world.

Interestingly, the photos and video clips of the foreground given to a Pakistani man in the presence of Prime Minister Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Minister of Planning Asad Umar went viral on social media and TV channels, the majority of the population. remained unaware of his identity because his face was covered with a mask.

No complications

The person who volunteered for the very first official stroke in the country was Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikander, anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Speaking to Dawn, Dr Sikander said: I am 50 years old, married with four children. I went to the Prime Minister’s office and then returned home after being vaccinated. I am in good health and have jogged four kilometers in the evening.

He said people shouldn’t hesitate because vaccination is part of everyone’s life. We get BCG right after birth, polio vaccine until we are five years old, and a number of other vaccines throughout life. Even pregnant women are vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccine is therefore just a vaccine similar to other vaccines that we take regularly, the doctor said.

Unfortunately, he said, there was a segment of society in both developing and developed countries that was resistant to vaccination.

Previously, Dr Sultan, assistant to the prime minister for health, confirmed to Dawn that there is no policy to hide the name of the person who was vaccinated against the disease on Tuesday. Frankly, you are the only one who has asked about the identity of the frontline health worker, vaccinated on Tuesday. No one bothered to ask me about the identity of the health worker who became the first Pakistani to be vaccinated, he said.

Dr Sultan spent half an hour with Dr Sikander and the latter seemed calm and happy. I didn’t see any signs of worry on his face before the vaccination and even after receiving the vaccine. He was in a good mood as we were separated after more than half an hour, he explained.

It is a great honor for me and for the whole country that we have finally started vaccination, said the Prime Minister’s special assistant.

Face masks

The PM also took the opportunity to remind the masses of the importance of face masks and suggested that they follow the standard operating procedure as the wearing of masks played a major role in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Khan said: We have opened schools and gradually hospitals will also be opened. The number of cases is decreasing and we can save our people from the virus. We are blessed because in Europe and America there are lockdowns and they have closed their economies. We have only limited our service sector and even this can be opened up if people take precautionary measures.

An official from the Department of National Health Services (NHS), asking not to be cited, said frontline health workers tackling Covid-19, in large cities with high positivity, would be covered first .

Therefore, the proportions served in the first tranche are those of primary health workers registered by each province. However, in total, more than one million healthcare workers will be vaccinated over the next two months, as doses of Covax will start arriving around the third week of February, he said.

The vaccination campaign was launched with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm, donated by China, as around seven of the 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca will be received by the end of March from Covax who has pledged to give free vaccines to 20% of the population of Pakistan. .

Efficiency, types

Another health ministry official, requesting anonymity, said Sinopharm and AstraZeneca’s technology was different but their rate of effectiveness was almost similar.

There are three technologies introduced across the world. The first is messenger RNA (mRNA), which must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, and the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are made with the same technology. The second is viral vector technology (VVT) and vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Chinese Cansino and Russian Vaccine Sputnik-V have been prepared with it.

The third technology is called Inactivated and is mainly used by the Chinese. Sinopharm is an inactivated vaccine. Viral and inactivated vector vaccines can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, he said.

At this time, he said, it has not been possible to determine which of the vaccines was better, or better than the other, as all were being administered as part of the phase IV trial. .

The official said: In August, we expected that there would be a meena bazaar of vaccines and countries will be able to negotiate and get the vaccines they want.

Meanwhile, according to the National Command and Operation Center, as many as 1,220 additional coronavirus cases and 63 deaths have been reported nationwide in the past day.

Posted in Dawn on February 3, 2021

