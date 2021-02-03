Politics
EU ‘undermined’ Northern Ireland protocol – POLITICO
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the EU for triggering an emergency waiver provision in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement as part of efforts to control vaccine exports, accusing Brussels of having “undermined” the Northern Ireland protocol.
Last Friday, the European Commission invoked Article 16 of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland, which could have led to checks on the island of Ireland, temporarily interrupting the special border arrangement intended to preserve the Good Friday peace agreement. This decision led to a cacophony of outrage, in response to which the Commission turned the tide on the same night.
“Recent measures taken by the EU have undermined the protocol and naturally caused concern,” Johnson tweeted Tuesday night, in his strongest comments since the start of the dispute between the EU and the UK. “Let me stress that, now and in the future, Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be protected and strengthened. What is needed is urgent EU action to resolve the outstanding issues with the implementation of the protocol, in order to preserve the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement. “
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met members of the European Parliament earlier on Tuesday, telling political groups that she accepts “full responsibility” for canceling the Brexit deal.
British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove will meet with Commission Vice-President Maro Efovi on Wednesday and is expected to ask Brussels for an extension of the grace period for checks on key products. The talks come after threats were made against staff carrying out checks at Northern Ireland’s ports, with some checks now temporarily suspended.
