Politics
Inoculation with Sinovac vaccine from April, says Pharmaniaga
Approximately 1m of doses will be given to Malaysians in April and will then be increased to 2m doses per month between May and October.
by S BIRRUNTHA / photo by TMR FILE
MALAYSIA is expected to receive 14 million doses of the Sinovac Life Sciences Co Ltds Covid-19 vaccine in stages, with the first supply due to be distributed in April this year.
Pharmaniaga Group Bhd MD Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope(picture)however, the Sinovac vaccine is still subject to approval by the National Drug Regulatory Agency (NPRA).
We submitted the Sinovacs Covid-19 vaccine approval request to the ONPR on January 19, 2020. The ONPR is currently reviewing our request.
It will take around three weeks to a month for the registration to be approved, as it goes through all the rigorous and rigorous processes that are professionally conducted, he said at a virtual press briefing yesterday.
On January 12, Pharmaniaga partnered with Chinas Sinovac to provide 14 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover 22% of the population in Malaysia.
Zulkarnain added that to start, around one million doses will be given to Malaysians in April, while the offer will then be increased to two million doses per month between May and October.
Malaysians need not worry as this vaccine formula has been shown to be safe and there is no significant difference from the other vaccine the country has purchased. We have already applied for permission to get the vaccine for emergency purposes and it is expected that in early April this vaccine will be ready for delivery to Malaysia, he noted.
He said the Sinovac vaccine had been approved and administered to Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On the halal status of the Sinovac vaccine, Zulkarnain said, Pharmaniaga has previously researched and researched the formula and ingredients of the vaccine involved.
The status of this vaccine from China is halal as it also receives halal recognition from the Indonesian Council of Ulema, he said.
Meanwhile, Zulkarnain said the government’s vaccination program is expected to take around 18 months to cover the Malaysian population but that Pharmaniaga will speed up the process within a year to stop the chain of infection.
He added that although the government’s priority is to vaccinate the public sector first, Pharmaniaga will also consider the private sector to provide the Covid-19 vaccines.
He said out of 14 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, a total of 12 million doses will be used for the government’s vaccination program, while the remaining two million doses will likely be sold to government-related companies (GLC). , expatriates and economic companies. frontliners.
The government has asked us to consider how we can supply the private sector, especially GLCs, the economic pioneers of Covid-19, as well as expatriates and foreign workers. We collect data. When we have enough supply and after completing the analysis, we will discuss with the government how we distribute to the private sectors, he said.
At the moment, Zulkarnain said companies are not allowed to distribute the vaccine to the general public.
He said that Pharmaniaga, who has been making halal vaccines since 2018, has no problem distributing Chinese vaccines, especially since a standard 2C-8C refrigerator is required to handle the vaccine. .
We are confident that we can distribute the vaccines effectively, as directed by the government and the Ministry of Health.
We have handled this type of vaccine before and have no problem handling and distributing vaccines like Sinovac which require the same temperature. For us, it’s like a daily operation.
Zulkarnain said the country is expected to achieve collective immunity within a year of the arrival of the initial vaccine supply.
Read our previous report
Pharmaniaga and Duopharma obtain 18.4 million doses of vaccine from Sinovac, Russia
